The new book The Story of Centenary Hotel Central tells the history of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and Hotel Central over the past century

MACAO SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2024 – On December 4, 2024, the “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland: The Story of Centenary Hotel Central Book Launch & Documentary Screening” event, organized by Lek Hang Group and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, was held at Bona International Cineplex in Macau. Lek Hang Group Chairman, Sio Chong Meng, announced that the book and documentary, “The Story of Centenary Hotel Central”, were born out of the revitalization project of the Hotel Central.

The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Xu Dong jie, Chief of the Division of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Wu Zhi liang, President of the Macau Foundation; Mr. Sio Chong Meng and his wife; Mr. Cheng Wai Tong , Deputy Directors of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Choi Kin Long, Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Mr. Leung Antonio, Director-general of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau Economic Activities Development Department; Ms. Wong Un Han, Director of the Department Administrative Support of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM); Mr. Ma Chi Ngai, President’s representative of Macao Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Jia Tianbing, President of the Macau Association of Banks and President of Bank of China Macau Branch; Mr. Ieng Weng Fat, author of “The Story of Centenary Hotel Central,” and Mr. Wang Libing, director of the documentary. During the ceremony, Sio Chong Meng presented books to representatives of the University of Macau, Macau University of Science and Technology, City University of Macau, Macau University of Tourism, University of Saint Joseph of Macau and Macao Public Library.

Lek Hang Group Chairman Sio Chong Meng donated books to representatives of the Macau Public Library and libraries of several University institutes

In his address, Sio Chong Meng explained that Lek Hang Group’s commitment to revitalizing Hotel Central extends beyond its prime location; it is also a tribute to the hotel’s historical significance. He stressed the value of history, noting that Hotel Central not only records its own story but also mirrors the transformations along Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro for over a century since its establishment in 1918.

Guests of honor officiate the launching ceremony

Acknowledging the challenges and risks of the revitalization project, the Group decided to document the entire renovation process, along with the century-long history of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and Hotel Central, resulting in the documentary “The Story of Centenary Hotel Central.” This initiative aims to preserve and share the historical narratives of the district with the public.

Sio Chong Meng revealed that the book project originated during the initial planning phase of the revitalization, with the intention of creating a “Historical Cultural Corridor” on the hotel’s ground floor. However, significant gaps in historical materials led the Group to invited Professor leng Weng Fat, a historian from Macau, to conduct research and gather evidence.

Through Professor leng’s in-depth exploration, a wealth of previously unknown historical materials and stories related to Hotel Central was uncovered. To meticulously present the development history of Macau’s historical district, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and Hotel Central, he and the book’s author decided to document this history.

The book “The Story of Centenary Hotel Central” spans nearly 300,000 words and features approximately 400 illustrations. It provides insights into the development of Macau’s tourism and gaming industries through the lens of Hotel Central, narrating the early 20th-century efforts to build a tourism and entertainment city. The book also explores Macau’s journey through challenges, starting from a century ago, to guide readers through social changes and the lives of its people over the past hundred years.

Accompanying the book’s launch, the documentary “The Story of Centenary Hotel Central” vividly recounts the hotel’s historical value and revitalization process through rich archival footage and beautiful reenactments, featuring key officials and respected figures from the Macau SAR government. It highlights the dedication of those working to preserve Macau’s historical district.

The book “The Story of Centenary Hotel Central” is now available at various bookstores in Macau, including Livraria Uma, Seng Kwong Bookstore, Pin-to Livros, Wan Tat Bookstore and Plaza Cultural Macau. Additionally, the documentary is also available for free viewing in Hotel Central’s guest rooms, with future screenings planned in mainland China and Hong Kong-Macau.

