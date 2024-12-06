Bamboo Soup Wins Top Prize in Lao Culinary Contest

Bamboo Soup, known as “Keng No Mai,” is a traditional Lao dish cherished by families across the country. Typically served alongside sticky rice, this soup combines bamboo shoots, Yanang extract, fermented fish, mushrooms, and a variety of herbs to create an aromatic meal.

On 16 November, the dish gained recognition when it won first place in the Phakhaolao video competition prepared by three students – “Nor Sam Neng” team.

The winning video featured a step-by-step guide, with the students taking turns preparing the dish. They began by digging up bamboo shoots and picking Yanang leaves, then washing some vegetables, including pumpkins, mushrooms, and sponge gourd, to prepare the ingredients.

Sidalath Vongkhamchanh and her teammates, Alisa Thepphavong and Sengsoulee Phaiboun, share a love for traditional Lao dishes, she said.

“We have beautiful cultures that need to be shared. We, as the new generation, can serve as speakers to represent our traditions globally,” said Sidalath. “Bamboo Soup is not just food; it symbolizes how our ancestors lived in harmony with nature. This dish remains a favorite even today, including among foreigners.”

In addition to Bamboo Soup, Aphiwath Buakhamvongsa earned second place with his dish his Soop Pak, a traditional dish made by mixing boiled vegetables with mashed grilled red onions, garlic, salt, sesame seeds, and Khao Khua (toasted rice powder).

“Personally, I think Soop Pak is a unique traditional dish that is eaten with sticky rice. It showcases the richness of our country’s biodiversity,” said Aphiwath, expressing his desire to promote underappreciated local vegetables.

Organized under the theme “The Best Food from the Forest (Natural),” Phakhaolao is a digital platform that provides knowledge about agrobiodiversity in Laos while preserving traditional agricultural practices. It aims to promote sustainable development by raising awareness of biodiversity in food systems.

Albrecht Ehrensperger, senior technical advisor at Phakhaolao, stated that the competition sought to contribute positively to society, especially for local chefs and those who love Lao cuisine. It aimed to raise the value of biodiversity and encourage the use of natural, foraged ingredients in cooking.

“This contest will inspire not only participants but also viewers to recognize the importance of promoting and preserving Lao culinary techniques, which have been practiced for generations,” Ehrensperger said.

“We wished to increase community participation by encouraging people to share stories about biodiversity through short videos. These videos highlight the importance of forest products and natural foods for Lao families, showcasing the connection between nature, culture, and sustainable living,” he added.

The judges evaluated submissions based on storytelling, video quality, and how participants creatively incorporated natural ingredients into their cooking processes.

The competition celebrated the link between nature and Lao culture, encouraging creativity and preservation of culinary traditions. It also raised awareness of biodiversity and agrobiodiversity in Laos, highlighting the unique ingredients that define Lao cuisine.