Golden Triangle Magnate Awarded Medal for Contributions to Laos Security

Zhao Wei, a Chinese businessman and founder of the Hong Kong-registered Kings Romans Group, was awarded a Third-Class Development Medal on 6 December by Viengsavath Siphandone, the Governor of Luang Namtha.

Zhao runs the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo, Laos, and the Kings Romans casino franchise, and the medal recognizes his contributions to the province’s security efforts.

The award, granted under a presidential decree issued on 29 October, acknowledges Zhao Wei’s material and financial support of LAK 1.3 billion (approximately USD 59,400) to the Luang Prabang Provincial Police Command.

This latest accolade adds to Zhao’s growing list of honors, including a Second-Class Medal of Bravery, which was presented to him in October 2022.

At the ceremony, Zhao Wei expressed his gratitude to the Lao Party, government, and provincial leaders for their guidance. He pledged to continue supporting development and emphasized the importance of sustainable and progressive practices within his team.

While Zhao Wei has been recognized for his contributions to provincial development, his business operations have attracted international scrutiny.

The Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, operating under a 99-year concession granted in 2007, has faced criticism for its alleged connections to illicit activities, including casino operations, money laundering, human trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

In August, Lao police, in collaboration with its Chinese counterpart, conducted a series of operations targeting illegal call center gangs operating in the Zone. These efforts resulted in the arrest of 771 individuals by the end of the same month, with ongoing actions continuing to dismantle criminal networks.