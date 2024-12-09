New Partnership with China, UNICEF Aims to Boost Child Health, Protection in Laos

On 4 December, China, Laos, and UNICEF launched a USD 1.5 million partnership aimed at tackling severe acute malnutrition, improving child health, and expanding child protection services across Laos. The initiative is set to benefit over 221,000 children and families, prioritizing communities in remote areas across the country.

As part of the program, China contributed 6,200 boxes of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), medical milk, and essential kits to support the treatment of malnourished children. The partnership will also see the training of 600 health workers and the provision of equipment to 17 provincial hospitals to better manage childhood illnesses, including pneumonia and diarrhoea.

Deputy Minister of Health Sanong Thongsana emphasized the partnership’s critical role in advancing Laos’ health and nutrition objectives.

In addition to addressing malnutrition, the partnership also focuses on child protection, with the aim of assisting 15,000 children in boarding schools and providing resources for social workers across 18 provinces. This aspect of the initiative will tackle issues such as sexual violence and mental health, helping to create a safer environment for children.

According to UNICEF Representative Bilal Urang Shep Durrani, these include treating 6,200 malnourished children, improving healthcare access for 165,000 children under five, and providing essential care for 34,000 newborns. By strengthening health and social systems, the project aims to create sustainable, long-term benefits, Durrani believes.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the initiative focuses on 10 provinces with the greatest needs, such as Phongsaly, Attapeu, and Champasak, to tackle hunger, improve health outcomes, and promote child safety.