CHKLC Announced Winners of Hong Kong Corporate Governance & ESG Excellence Awards 2024

Hong Kong Listed Companies with Increasing Focus on ESG Practices



Top Performing Companies Adopted Robust Governance Structure

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2024 – Catherine Leung, Chairperson of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC) said at the Hong Kong Corporate Governance & ESG Excellence Awards 2024 (Awards) Gala Dinner tonight, “Hong Kong is at the stage of transition faced with most ever uncertainties. Opportunities still lie ahead for the city’s market capital, trade and logistics businesses, if we play it well.” Many local listed companies took no time to showcase their readiness. The 2024 Awards have received the highest number of entries with more companies making voluntary compliance with the best practices of Global Climate Change-related protocol and standards.

CHKLC’s General Committee members joined to congratulate the awardees with officiating guests, Mr Joseph Chan, Acting Secretary for the Financial Services and the Treasury (left 6, front row), and Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (left 5, front row)

The Awards 2024 include six-sub-groups – Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies (HSI), Hang Seng Composite Index Constituent Companies, Hang Seng China (Hong Kong-listed) 100 Index Constituent Companies, Weighted Voting Rights and Pre-revenue Companies, Others & GEM Companies, and Newly-listed Companies. Companies excelling in the areas of corporate governance or the ESG practices (environmental, social and governance) will be recognized.

It is interesting to note that the entries for the ESG Award Category this year have surpassed those for the Corporate Governance Award Category, underlying the rising prominence of ESG as a key corporate performance yardstick for local listed companies.

This year’s Awards have also witnessed entries from more diverse businesses – not only from the traditional industries such as real estate, financial services and manufacturers but also from the digital industries such as the artificial intelligence and social media as well as the advanced technology companies, highlighting the changing landscape of listed companies in Hong Kong.

Lenovo Group Ltd and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited 1876 took away awards in both Corporate Governance and the ESG streams under the HSI category. Sino Land Company Limited 83 and China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited 3320 are winners in both awards under the Hang Seng China (Hong Kong-listed) 100 Index Constituent Companies category. This is a testament that local listed companies are putting emphasis on not only their corporate governance performance but also their ESG standards, at a time that sustainable business and green commitment will bring investment value to them (See Appendix 1 for full list of winners).

Judges commended the winning companies under the Corporate Governance Awards Category have adopted robust governance practices and structure fuelling their business growth and share prices. They have demonstrated their risk management and internal control system are in place and have shown readiness for board diversity, improved communication with shareholders and a clear dividend policy.

Winning companies under the ESG Award Category have also won the judges’ applause. All of them have adopted comprehensive ESG strategies. Some companies have even made voluntary compliance with the best practices of Global Climate Change-related protocol and standards and are committed to creating a roadmap for decarbonisation.

The Gala Dinner was graced by Dr Dennis Lo, the Vice-Chancellor Designate of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the pioneer of the groundbreaking non-invasive prenatal testing, to deliver a speech. He spoke on his very own journey in life sciences and his vision for Hong Kong as a science and innovation hub. His sharing has truly inspired Hongkongers to create and seize opportunities in this challenging time.

The annual Awards Programme aims to establish a benchmark for the highest level of corporate governance and ESG of listed companies in Hong Kong. It encourages companies to come forward and showcase their policies, strategies and best practices in corporate governance and ESG, celebrate success and set an example for other companies to follow.

Vistra is the title sponsor of the Awards 2024 Gala Dinner. Mr Hailiang Zhang, Business Head and Regional Managing Director, Greater China of Vistra, said the company was pleased with the sponsorship, which aligns with the company’s focus on enhancing companies’ corporate governance, encouraging robust and effective decision-making through processes, practices, and policies, and promoting ESG practices that help businesses create value and achieve growth.

Appendix 1

Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards 2024 Winners

Award of Excellence in Corporate Governance Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies « Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (Stock Code: 1876) « China Life Insurance Company Limited (Stock Code: 2628) « Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 992) Hang Seng Composite Index Constituent Companies « China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (Stock Code: 3320) « Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 83) Others & GEM Companies « Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6993) Honourable Mention « SF Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 2191) Newly-listed Companies « Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 9699) Award of Excellence in ESG Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies « Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (Stock Code: 1876) « China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (Stock Code: 688) « China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (Stock Code: 291) « Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 12) « Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 992) « Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 823) Honourable Mention « China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 836) Hang Seng Composite Index Constituent Companies « China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (Stock Code: 3320) « Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 83) « Yuexiu Property Company Limited (Stock Code: 123) Honourable Mention « Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 590) « NWS Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 659) « Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 934) « Xtep International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1368) Weighted Voting Rights and Pre-profit Companies Honourable Mention « XtalPi Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2228) Others & GEM Companies « Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (Stock Code: 8320) « Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 2778) « Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 215) « Yau Lee Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 406) « Yuexiu Services Group Limited (Stock Code: 6626) Honourable Mention « Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 2008) Newly-listed Companies « Global New Material International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6616) « Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 9699) « Kuaishou Technology (Stock Code: 1024) « ZJLD Group Inc (Stock Code: 6979)

*Note: Alphabetical listing by Company Name

About the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC)

Incorporated in September 2002, CHKLC is a non-profit organisation serving listed companies and other industry bodies in Hong Kong. The Chamber strives to promote sound corporate governance; function as an effective communication channel between listed companies and regulatory authorities; strengthen the linkage and foster cooperation among listed companies from Hong Kong and China and uphold Hong Kong’s position as an international financial and capital formation centre. Since 2007, the Chamber organises the annual “Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards” jointly with the Hong Kong Baptist University to advocate best practices of corporate governance, ESG and recognize excellence ( https://chklc.org/aboutus).

About the Centre for Corporate Governance & Financial Policy of Hong Kong Baptist University

The Centre aspires to be a “Centre of Excellence” on corporate governance in the region. It promotes quality policy and academic research on corporate governance and related financial policy issues covering Hong Kong, China and the Asia-Pacific economies, with the aim to improve the quality of corporate governance practices. Additionally, the Centre provides professional executive education activities to disseminate knowledge and advance the highest ideals of responsible business leadership. Through consultancy projects, the Centre also assists organizations to design, improve and assess their corporate governance systems and structures.

About the Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards

The “Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards” (formerly known as the “Hong Kong Corporate Governance Excellence Awards”) is conferred annually since 2007 by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy, Hong Kong Baptist University.

The Awards aim to foster the highest standards in corporate governance and ESG, business ethics and board leadership in Hong Kong, recognize excellence, showcase best practices and accomplishments, and thereby promote a strong culture in corporate governance and ESG.

The Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Awards 2024 is sponsored by BDO Limited as ESG Awards cum Bronze Advisor. The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Public Accountants, and The Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association are the Supporting Organisations of the Awards. In addition, SWCS Group is Knowledge Partner, Hong Kong Economic Times is the Sole Chinese Media Sponsor; Metro Finance as the Exclusive Radio Partner; whereas irasia.com, CORPHUB, Quamnet and Wisdom Investor Relations are Online Media Partners.

For details of the Awards Programme, please visit https://cgesgawards.chklc.org