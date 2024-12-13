Japan Step Up to Provide Emergency to Provide Emergency Food Stocks For Targeted Relief Efforts

The Embassy of Japan signed an agreement on critical support to Lao’s disaster relief needs and to alleviate food security today. Emergency food stocks will be provided to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare as the national agency mandated with overseeing disaster relief and improving social welfare, with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) coordinating targeting and distribution in times of needs.

Ambassador Tsutomu Koizumi announced Japan’s emergency food assistance and recovery support to vulnerable communities affected by crises such as flooding and food shortages due to recent inflation and depreciation of domestic currency at WFP’s office in Vientiane today.

WFP plans to procure 440 metric tons of rice and 90 metric tons of canned fish produced in Japan, and work with the Lao authorities to distribute the food to approximately 38,000 people affected by disasters. Japan is a regular contributor to Lao’s efforts in emergency preparedness and response, including addressing the urgent needs of communities impacted by disasters.

The funds from the Government of Japan’s Food Aid Program for this initiative amounts to approximately USD 1.3 million.

“This project is particularly important and has an impact as it will also provide assistance in case of food shortages during the lean season,” said Tsutomu Koizumi, Ambassador of Japan to Laos. “I sincerely hope that this project will be a help during difficult time for vulnerable communities. Japan, as a strategic partner of Laos, is committed to support enhancing Laos’ resilience through cooperation with various organizations such as WFP.”

Seasonal flooding and food shortages during the lean season intensify food insecurity in rural areas of Laos. The Government of Laos works with support from WFP to address both the immediate and long-term impacts of such emergencies.

The project is part of WFP’s broader strategic plan to enhance food security, reduce malnutrition, and improve resilience in disaster-prone areas. Beyond meeting immediate needs, this initiative strengthens local disaster response systems in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

“WFP is grateful for Japan’s generous support, which comes at a time when climate-related challenges are intensifying and push hundreds of Lao families to the edge, like we’ve seen this past monsoon season. Japan’s contribution will ensure that these families don’t go hungry when disaster strikes,” said Marc-André Prost, WFP Representative and Country Director.

This initiative complements broader efforts to strengthen Lao’s social protection systems and aligns with the Government’s National Social Protection Strategy and the National Strategy on Disaster Risk Reduction.