Lao Government Introduces Digital Border Fees for Tourists

Starting 1 September, the Lao government began collecting a fee of LAK 10,000 (USD 0.46) from all domestic and international tourists, including group tours and individuals, at all international border checkpoints.

This fee will be processed through the electronic banking system (Easy Pass) and is intended to contribute to the tourism fund, according to the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICT).

The government introduced this fee to ensure transparency in income and expenses while transitioning to a fully digital payment system.

As per the new system, foreign tourists will pay the fee upon entering the country, while domestic tourists will be charged when exiting. The fee is set at LAK 10,000 (USD 0.46) for both groups.

For those facing difficulties with electronic payments, assistance will be available. An officer will guide tourists step-by-step through the payment process.

Exemptions to the fee apply to certain individuals, including disabled persons, children under 15, students (both national and international), religious figures (such as monks), as well as diplomats, medical professionals, investors, and civil servants.

In addition, all border checkpoints will no longer use paper receipts or traditional methods, instead transitioning to electronic payments via the “Easy Pass” system. This shift aims to improve data accuracy and provide greater convenience for travelers.

Currently, seven border checkpoints have implemented the new system: Boten border crossing, Friendship International Border Checkpoints 04 and 03 in Bokeo and Khammouane Provinces, Na Pao Checkpoint in Khammouane Province, Friendship International Border Checkpoint 02 and Dansavanh International Checkpoint in Savannakhet Province, and Vung Tao International Border Crossing.