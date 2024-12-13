Looking Ahead to “Learning & Teaching Expo 2025”

Unveiling Next Year’s Theme – Education: A Shared Future for All



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 December 2024 – The 14th Learning & Teaching Expo 2024 successfully concludes today. This year’s theme, Shaping Education for a World of Change, marks the largest edition in the event’s history. The Expo united government officials, education experts, industry leaders, exhibitors, and educators from across the globe, featuring over 330 prominent education experts from Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Doha, Australia, the UK, and other regions. More than 290 keynote speeches, seminars, live demonstration lessons, and product showcases took place. With close to 600 exhibition booths, the event showcased the latest global trends in education and innovative teaching resources, offering participants valuable insights and enhancing their teaching and learning expertise.

The Expo focused on the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) in mainstream education, as well as nurturing multilingual and cross-cultural talent with a global perspective. Key topics included AI applications in learning and teaching, language learning and cross-cultural education, national education, holistic student development, social-emotional learning, physical and mental well-being, inclusive learning, innovative learning, digital literacy, and nurturing future talent, aiming to address the challenges and opportunities currently facing the education sector.

Bringing Educators and EdTech Solution Providers Closer Together

The Learning & Teaching Expo remains a pivotal platform for exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge educational innovations while engaging with a diverse community of educators and industry stakeholders. Exhibitors have praised the event’s distinctive ability to unite schools, companies, and international delegations under one roof, creating opportunities for collaboration and sparking meaningful partnerships. As the Expo continues to grow in scale and refine its organisation, it has proven increasingly effective in helping exhibitors connect with their target audiences and expand their reach within the education sector.

Henry Wong, Senior Sales Manager of the exhibitor BetaOne said: “Learning & Teaching Expo is a premier annual event for the education sector, and our company is enthusiastic about bringing innovative solutions to schools, making it an opportunity we simply cannot miss. This marks our second year participating, and we’ve observed the attendance has grown compared to last year. Along with school teachers, we’ve seen international delegations and guided tours, enabling us to engage with more clients than ever before.”

Ng Ka Shun, Curriculum Development Project Manager of the exhibitor Trumptech said: “We take part in the Learning & Teaching Expo every year. The Expo allows us to connect with multiple schools at once, and companies also visit our booth to explore potential collaboration opportunities, which supports our business expansion. This year’s Expo is bigger in scale compared to previous years and features designated zones, making it more convenient for target customers to locate us.”

The Learning & Teaching Expo has not only garnered praise from exhibitors but has also been highly valued by educators for its ability to bring the education community together. Ms Lee Yi Ying, Principal of Kowloon True Light College said: “I’m thrilled to see such a significant turnout at this year’s Learning & Teaching Expo, along with strong backing from the education community. I’ve encountered many cutting-edge EdTech products and witnessed students showcasing their learning achievements. For teachers, this is certainly an eye-opening experience, allowing them to select the appropriate products and services tailored to their schools’ requirements. I deeply value how the Learning & Teaching Expo unites all sectors of education, and I look forward to it continuing to grow into diverse educational themes and domains in the future, bringing even more benefits to teachers.”

2025 Learning & Teaching Expo to Unveil Innovative Projects and Shape the Future of Education

The 15th Learning & Teaching Expo (2025) will take place from July 2 to 4, 2025, under the theme “Education: A Shared Future for All”. Recognised as Asia’s leading education event, the Expo will continue to serve as a professional platform for stakeholders in the education sector to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and strengthen connections. Innovative initiatives at the event will include an interactive English teaching zone, an immersive future classroom experience, and a collaboration platform for start-up EdTech companies.

EdCity intends to seize this opportunity to further expand the Learning & Teaching Expo’s reach by attracting external resources to support local educational development. The event will encourage more corporations and organisations to collaborate, promoting discussions and partnerships while developing diverse educational projects and programmes. These efforts will empower educators and promote lifelong learning, addressing challenges brought by globalisation, rapid technological advancements, and the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence. These initiatives align with the goals of 21st-century education, such as fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy skills among students. The Expo will also strengthen international exchanges, support Hong Kong’s alignment with the Mainland and global education development, and establish closer partnerships between the education and industry sectors.

EdCity has also announced a strategic partnership with the Smart City Consortium (SCC) to co-organise the Learning & Teaching Expo, with continued full support from the Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. EdCity hopes that professionals from various fields can collectively explore the future direction of education, innovative teaching methods, and the integration of educational technology, striving to advance educational practices and create better learning environments for all.

