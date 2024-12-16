Step Into The Multiverse With Doctor Strange’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Singapore

Photo by Madame Tussauds Singpaore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2024 – Madame Tussauds Singapore proudly unveils its latest addition from the Marvel Universe: a stunningly realistic wax figure of Doctor Strange. Fans of the Master of the Mystic Arts can now get up close and personal with the Sorcerer Supreme himself, portrayed in all his heroic glory.

Doctor Strange’s wax figure captures every intricate detail of the character brought to life by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Dressed in his iconic blue robes, adorned with the Eye of Agamotto, and complete with his signature Cloak of Levitation, the figure is a testament to Madame Tussauds’ world-renowned craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Visitors will step into the specially designed Marvel-inspired zone, where they can immerse themselves in the mystical realm of Doctor Strange, the perfect setting for great photos.

“We’re thrilled to bring the magic of the multiverse to life with the launch of Doctor Strange at Madame Tussauds Singapore. This new addition allows fans to connect with one of Marvel’s most iconic characters in an entirely unique way,” said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The Doctor Strange wax figure is the latest in Madame Tussauds Singapore’s Marvel collection, which includes fan favorites such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Loki. In addition, fans can immerse themselves in unparalleled cinematic adventure with Madame Tussauds Singapore’s Marvel Universe 4D movie! Join Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, Rocket, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and the Wasp as they battle the notorious Loki and save the world. Experience wind-chilling, water-soaking, and face-flinching special effects which will transport you into the heart of the action like never before!

Whether you’re a die-hard Marvel fan or simply seeking an extraordinary experience, Madame Tussauds Singapore invites you to explore the mystic world of Doctor Strange. For more information, visit https://www.madametussauds.com/singapore/tickets/

Madame Tussauds Singapore

Located at Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa, Madame Tussauds Singapore opened in October 2014, and features variety of interactive experiences under one roof; from Madame Tussauds Singapore, to Images of Singapore, to “Spirit of Singapore” boat ride – the only Madame Tussauds site to have a boat ride, the Marvel Universe 4D Cinema, and lastly the Ultimate Film Star Experience! Featuring 12 incredible zones from glamourous Hollywood actors to your favorite K-pop stars, artists, musicians and sports heroes, the incredible Madame Tussauds Singapore houses over 75 wax figures. The gallery of wonder is so much more than an exciting attraction – where guests will get to experience our immersive and interactive technologies at every corner!

Madame Tussauds Singapore welcomes guests from 10am to 7pm daily (final admission at 6pm). For ticket enquiries, please call (65) 6715 4000 or visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/.