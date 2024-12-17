K-pop Star Hoshi Donates USD 70,000 to Upgrade Lao Orphanage School

Kwon Soon Young, known as Hoshi, a member of the popular K-pop group Seventeen has donated USD 70,000 to improve educational facilities at the Orphanage Secondary School in Luang Prabang.

According to the Northern Division of the Gyeonggi Community Chest of Korea, the donation is being used to construct new classrooms, a girls’ dormitory, and kitchen facilities. These upgrades aim to provide a safer and healthier environment for over 500 students.

The project will also include classrooms dedicated to Korean, English, and computer studies, helping students develop skills that will prepare them for higher education and future career opportunities.

A ceremony to mark the contribution was held on 4 December at the school, attended by Hoshi’s parents, local education officials, and approximately 100 students. To express their gratitude, students performed a traditional Lao dance and sang the Korean song “Spring in My Hometown.