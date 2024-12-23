Korea Funds Bridge, Road Safety Upgrades on National Road in Laos

On 19 December, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) announced a grant of USD 13 million to upgrade six bridges and improve road safety on National Road No. 8 which connects Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Korean Ambassador Jung Yung Soo highlighted the project as a symbol of Laos-Korea cooperation and announced plans to upgrade their bilateral ties to a “Comprehensive Partnership” in 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

National Road No. 8, part of the Asian Highway 15, is a critical route connecting Laos with Thailand and Vietnam. Built in the 1980s, several bridges along the route no longer meet international standards.The initiative focuses on enhancing the road’s infrastructure to meet modern safety and quality requirements.

Key components include design and construction consultancy for upgrading six bridges (including improvements to two accident-prone areas), installation of road safety equipment, promotion of highway safety awareness, provision of necessary equipment, and capacity-building training programs.