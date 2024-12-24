Vientiane Faces Higher School Dropout Rates in 2023-2024

Dropout rates in Vientiane Capital increased by approximately 13.3 percent during the 2023-2024 school year, government officials said.

On 17 December, during a National Assembly meeting, Head of the Department of Education and Sports Somphone Sonedara reported that Vientiane Capital is now grappling with rising dropout rates across all school levels with the Grade 1 dropout rate hitting 2.31 percent, far above the zero-percent target.

According to Somphone, most dropouts are linked to families frequently relocating for jobs in industries like sugar and rubber plantations, which makes it hard for children to stay in school.

In primary schools, the dropout rate rose to 0.8 percent. Although some children continue their education in new locations, frequent moves disrupt their learning, Somphone said.

Lower secondary schools saw dropout rates climb to 4.23 percent, higher than the initial goal of keeping the number lower than 3 percent. Causes include issues like gambling, drug use, and a lack of interest in studies, leading to poor performance and eventual withdrawal.

Meanwhile, in upper secondary schools, dropout rates increased to 5.79 percent. Many older students leave school to work in factories or neighboring countries to support their families. According to Somphone, the immediate need to earn money often outweighs the benefits of finishing high school.

The capital now has 1,141 schools, serving 210,265 students. This marks an increase of 14 schools compared to the previous year, with the total comprising 413 kindergartens, 532 primary schools, 78 junior high schools, and 11 senior high schools.

While access to education in Vientiane Capital is improving, rising dropout rates highlight the need to ensure students have the necessary learning opportunities even in the face of family challenges.