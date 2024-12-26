Houaphanh Province to Expand Flight Services Amid Tourism Boom in 2025

Starting January 2025, airlines are set to increase flights to Houaphanh province to accommodate the growing number of tourists.

On 26 December, Malaythong Bounyaxay, Head of the Houaphanh Provincial Information, Culture, and Tourism Department reported that the tourism atmosphere in Houaphan Province is “very busy”

“The accommodation facilities in the province are full almost every day,” said Malaythong, adding that the flights from Vientiane to Houaphanh province are currently full.

“Therefore, there will be more flights from to Houaphanh province provided by Lao Airlines, Lao Skyway, and Lanexang Airways to accommodate and satisfy the increasing number of tourists next year.”

Although confirming the increase in flights, the provincial tourism official noted that the exact start date for operations has not yet been finalized.

According to the report provided by Malaythong, the province welcomed a total 53,232 travelers including 16,881 international travelers and 36,351 domestic visitors from January to December, building on significant growth from the previous year over 10 percent, and gained income over LAK 58 billion (USD 2.6 million).

Vietnamese tourists topped the list of visitors, largely due to Vietnam sharing a border with Houaphanh province. China and Japan followed in the rankings. Officials anticipate even greater numbers as the peak tourist season extends into the coming year.

Houaphanh’s top travel destination is nestled in Viengxay district, celebrated for its Cherry Blossoms (Sakura). Designated as Houaphanh’s provincial flower in December 2022. Earlier, the province hosted its annual Sakura Festival between 22 to 24 December.