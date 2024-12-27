Houaphanh to Officially Recognize Tai Daeng Singing, Pa Bum Sauce as Cultural Heritage

Houaphanh Province will officially add Pa Bum sauce and Tai Daeng traditional singing as Cultural Heritage on 30 December, said the provincial governor.

Located in the northern part of Laos, Houaphanh Province shares borders with Vietnam, Xiengkhouang Province, and Luang Prabang to the west. The province is home to a wide variety of ethnic groups, including the Khmu, Hmong, Lao Theung, and Tai Daeng.

In Houaphanh, traditions passed down through generations remain deeply valued by the local communities. Residents actively preserve their cultural heritage as a symbol of identity, highlighting the importance of traditions like Tai Daeng singing and Pa Bum sauce, which truly represent Houaphanh to visiting tourists.

Pa Bum sauce

Pa Bum Sauce, also known as “Jeo Pa Bum Sam Neua,” is a traditional dish central to daily life in the region. The recipe, passed down through generations, includes fish, chilies, garlic, Sichuan pepper, and a variety of seasonings, all of which are combined and fermented in a jar or wrapped in a wooden stick.

The sauce is typically enjoyed with sticky rice and boiled vegetables like bamboo shoots, apple gourds, and cabbage, along with other staple Lao dishes.

Tai Daeng singing

Tai Daeng singing is a unique musical tradition of the Tai Daeng ethnic group, characterized by a harmonious blend of traditional Lao instruments such as the Khaen, flute, and pipe, alongside the human voice.

The music consists of four distinct types: Khub Oiy, Khub Aun, Khub Soy Vai, and Khub E Dou Num Nae. Each style has its own unique sound and method of performance, contributing to the region’s diverse musical heritage.

Tai Daeng singing is typically performed during important ceremonies, prayers, and traditional celebrations, such as weddings.

In a similar move to preserve cultural heritage, Houaphanh Province previously recognized the tradition of Khub Sam Neua and the knowledge of silk fabric weaving as local cultural heritage in a ceremony held on 23 November 2022.