Covid-Like Virus Rises in China, Experts Say Not to Worry

In December 2024, China saw a rise in respiratory infections, particularly among children under 14, due to human metapneumovirus (HMPV), according to CBS News. However, despite the global uproar, experts say the virus is seasonal and under control, and it is unlikely to turn into a global pandemic.

HMPV causes cold-like symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, runny nose, and sore throat. While most cases are mild, young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. This virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close contact, and touching contaminated objects.

Following the surge, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended good hygiene practices, such as washing hands and avoiding close contact with people who caught the virus.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the infections this year are less severe and widespread than in 2023.

Experts note that advances in diagnostic technology and increased vigilance after the pandemic have brought more attention to HMPV, even though the virus has been circulating for decades.

William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, stated that while China has seen a rise in cases, HMPV is not a new virus, therefore it is less likely to become a global pandemic similar to that of Covid-19.

John Williams, a pediatrician at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, explained that HMPV has been part of regular seasonal epidemics, with widespread immunity reducing the risk of a major public health crisis.

In the United States, HMPV cases have increased slightly, but levels remain low, with about two percent of tests positive at the end of December 2024, compared to an eight percent peak in April 2023.

While nearby countries like Malaysia and India have reported cases, Laos has not seen any alarming reports of HMPV cases yet as health officials continue to monitor the situation.