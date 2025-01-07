New Lao-Thai Bridge Close to Completion

Construction of the fifth “Friendship Bridge” across the Mekong River, linking Bolikhamxay Province in Laos and Bueng Kan Province in Thailand, is now 96.64 percent complete.

The project is on track to finish on schedule, with plans to lay the final concrete in March, connecting the two sides of the bridge at the central point. The official opening ceremony is set for May 2025.

The completion and opening of the bridge will coincide with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Lao-Thai diplomatic relations.

This new bridge aims to enhance regional connectivity within the Greater Mekong Subregion.

By providing a more direct route along the East-West Economic Corridor, the bridge aims to reduce travel time and logistics costs for businesses operating between these countries.

Bolikhamxay, located near Vietnam’s eastern border, is close to Vinh, a major city in Vietnam and a key point on the East-West Economic Corridor linking Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

The first four bridges across the Mekong River between Laos and Thailand have already established direct road links between Vientiane and Nong Khai, Savannakhet and Mukdahan, Khammouan and Nakhon Phanom, and Huayxai and Chiang Khong.