HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GlobalTix, Asia’s leading ticketing and marketplace distribution platform, has been named “Growth Partner of the Year” by VinWonders, Vietnam’s premier operator of world-class theme parks and entertainment destinations.



GlobalTix Named VinWonders’ Growth Partner of the Year 2024

This recognition highlights GlobalTix’s crucial role in boosting VinWonders’ international visitor numbers throughout 2024. Through its robust channel management capabilities, GlobalTix has helped VinWonders optimise its distribution strategy and expand its reach into key Asian markets, particularly China and India.

“This recognition by VinWonders reflects our commitment to enabling Vietnam’s leading attractions to thrive on a global scale,” said Moon Le, Commercial Director, GlobalTix Vietnam. “Our robust channel management capabilities enable partners to seamlessly access diverse markets while providing real-time insights and complete data transparency.”

“Our collaboration with GlobalTix has been instrumental in driving VinWonders’ growth in 2024,” said Ms. Tran Thu Thuy, Director of E-commerce, VinWonders. “Their channel manager platform and expertise in global distribution have significantly enhanced our ability to attract international visitors, solidifying VinWonders as one of the top destinations for global travellers.”

Key achievements of the partnership include:

Extensive Distribution Reach : Integration with over 12,000 distribution channels, boosting VinWonders’ visibility and accessibility.

: Integration with over 12,000 distribution channels, boosting VinWonders’ visibility and accessibility. Market Expansion : Successful penetration into major international markets, including China and India , resulting in significant growth in bookings.

: Successful penetration into major international markets, including and , resulting in significant growth in bookings. Future-Focused Collaboration: Positioned to accelerate VinWonders’ expansion into additional inbound markets in 2025, leveraging GlobalTix’s proven ability to connect attractions with diverse international audiences.

GlobalTix’s channel management platform has streamlined distribution for VinWonders while enabling resellers to easily connect with Vietnam’s top attractions. Resellers looking to offer VinWonders’ world-class products can easily access and distribute them through the GlobalTix platform.

About GlobalTix

GlobalTix is the leading reservation and distribution platform in the Asia-Pacific region focused on providing end to end solutions for attractions, tours, and activities. GlobalTix also enables the same partners to connect tourist activities to travel agents around the globe seamlessly. Founded in 2013, GlobalTix is used by renowned attractions like Mount Faber Leisure Group, Taman Safari Indonesia, Mandai Wildlife Group, National Gallery Singapore, and partners with industry players such as Singapore Airlines and many global online travel agents (OTAs).

About VinWonders

VinWonders is a world-class recreation brand owned by Vingroup. Retaining the top prestigious choice of every customer in the tourism, resort and entertainment sector in Vietnam, VinWonders creates the “first” experiences for generations of Vietnamese visitors.