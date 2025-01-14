Link’s Temple Mall Presents “Leap into the New Year – Bountiful Blessings with Koi” Featuring a Giant 3.5-metre Handcrafted Paper Koi Art Installation, Created by Talented Local Artist Vika Cheng

Local artist Vika Cheng meticulously designed and handcrafted giant paper coloured carp to send blessings to the public

The installation features interactive elements, including a wishing pond game where visitors can pray for blessings in the new year and receive an exclusive festive gift

Link Up members can enjoy more festive cheer by redeeming a limited-edition tote bag with qualifying purchases

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Temple Mall of Link Asset Management Limited (Link) is delighted to present its Lunar New Year celebration, “Leap into the New Year – Bountiful Blessings with Koi”, running from 13 January through 16 February. The centrepiece of this festive event is a stunning 3.5-metre-tall interactive art installation, designed by local artist Vika Cheng. The two lifelike paper koi fish, handcrafted with intricate detail, symbolise wealth, prosperity, peace, and friendship. This captivating display celebrates the Lunar New Year’s spirit of renewal and vitality, bringing joy to visitors of all ages.

Shoppers are invited to engage with the digital wishing pond game, where they can make heartfelt wishes, receive personalised blessings as well as an exclusive festive gift to kick off the new year with luck and happiness.

Giant Koi wishing pond art installation: A symbol of prosperity and smooth sailing

Temple Mall proudly celebrates its first collaboration with renowned artist Vika Cheng, presenting a captivating interactive art installation in the mall’s North Atrium. This stunning centrepiece celebrates the spirit of the Lunar New Year, showcasing Vika’s signature style—a seamless blend of intricate craftsmanship and vibrant visual storytelling.

The installation features two elegant and majestic koi fish, brought to life through Vika’s meticulous paper artistry. Complemented by auspicious seasonal flowers, the display captures the koi’s dynamic movement as they glide through shimmering waters and the radiant bloom of festive blossoms. These elements embody themes of prosperity, vitality, and smooth sailing that define Lunar New Year.

The installation also features an interactive digital wishing pond, inviting shoppers to immerse themselves in this engaging experience. Customers can make heartfelt wishes and receive personalized blessings. With a minimum spend of $100, they can redeem an exclusive Lunar New Year gift, spreading joy, luck, and success for the year ahead.

In addition, Temple Mall specially presents a “Koi Garden” with great classical elegance, inviting you to feel the sparkling, colourful brocaded carp swimming one after another serenely in the shimmering water. You can also admire the radiant red blossoms blooming around and feel surrounded by abundant fortune and happiness, unveiling all the good luck and prosperity for the new year.

Before the Lunar New Year, the mall’s atrium will host a themed bazaar, inviting everyone to come and purchase festive goods.

Exclusive for Link Up members: Redeem a limited-edition “Leap of the Koi” tote bag

During the event period, Link Up members who accumulate net spending of $680 or more via electronic payment at designated merchants in Temple Mall can redeem a “Leap of the Koi” tote bag, symbolising abundance and prosperity for the new year. All gifts have a limited quota on a first come, first served basis while stock lasts.

Temple Mall “Leap into the New Year – Bountiful Blessings with Koi” event details:

Date: 13 January – 16 February 2025

Time: 11am – 8pm

Location: Atrium, Temple Mall North

All activities are subject to terms and conditions. For details, please refer to the promotional materials available at the venue. Information is subject to change without prior notice. For more details, visit: https://www.linkhk.com/en/promotion/726?ppt=1.

