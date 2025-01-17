Dobot Thailand Opens to Advance Smart Manufacturing across Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dobot Robotics announces the official opening of its Thailand branch in Bangkok. The establishment of Dobot Thailand marks a pivotal step in globalization and localized commitment to Southeast Asia, fostering closer partnerships and supporting the growth of smart manufacturing and automation in the region.



Dobot Thailand Opens in Bangkok

“The launch of Dobot Thailand is not just another step in our global journey; it is a promise to bring cutting-edge collaborative robots to our partners and customers in Thailand and across Asia,” said Jerry Liu, CEO of Dobot Robotics. “We are keen to driving technology innovation, providing localized services and nurturing talent to advance smart manufacturing in the region.”

As Asia experiences rapid growth in automation, industries like Automotive and Electronics are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing solutions. Dobot Thailand is positioned to support this transformation through four core localization strategies:

Driving Smart Manufacturing Upgrades

Dobot’s collaborative robots offer dedicated solutions to optimize manufacturing processes, delivering higher precision, efficiency, and safety in applications for Automotive, Electronics and other industries.

Fostering Industry-Education Integration

By collaborating with local universities and vocational schools, Dobot is committed to nurturing the next generation of skilled talent through industrial training programs, industrial scenario-based education, and support for international competitions and exchanges.

Providing Localized Services Support and Marketing

The establishment of a local team in Thailand ensures faster technical support, comprehensive after-sales services, region-specific solutions, and marketing to meet the unique demands of regional industries.

Building a Collaborative Robot Ecosystem

Dobot will work alongside local partners, technology providers and manufacturers to co-develop innovative applications and enable seamless integration of cobot technologies.

Dobot Robotics is committed to its mission of liberating human labor through innovative collaborative robots. By aligning advanced robotics technology with local industrial needs, Dobot aims to drive industrial upgrades, and contribute to the transition to smarter manufacturing in Thailand and beyond, shaping the future of automation.

About Dobot

Founded in 2015, Dobot is one of the leading global providers of collaborative robots. As the No.1 collaborative robot exporter in China, over 72,000 Dobot cobots have been deployed in Industrial, Commercial, Medical and Education sectors across more than 80 countries and regions, with its solution trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

Dobot Website

www.dobot-robots.com

Dobot Contact

marketing@dobot-robots.com