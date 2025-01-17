Highly Recognized and Anticipated by the Market, Baijiayun’s Flagship Product Duanxunbao, Announces Its Winter Product Upgrade.

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Baijiayun Group Ltd (“Baijiayun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, announced that Duanxunbao, its flagship product, has received a major upgrade this winter.

After the upgrade, the live – streaming large – screen function supports the real – time display and monitoring of live – streaming data. With a rich and cool data visualization large screen, it can display real – time data such as live – streaming popularity and purchases. The data is updated in real – time, ensuring that staff can obtain real – time information and business dynamics promptly, which is convenient for adjusting and optimizing the business. The real – time display of the live – selling effect is conducive to creating a live – streaming atmosphere and promoting team collaboration.

The two major modules of [Viewing Data] and [Marketing Data] have been upgraded. Centered around the statistics of live – streaming room traffic and transaction situations, they cover key indicators such as the cumulative number of viewers, the proportion of average viewing time, the total number of orders, the number of user transactions, the click – to – conversion rate, and the number of coupon redemptions. This can help knowledge monetizers deeply understand the interests and retention of the audience, facilitate the assessment of customer intentions and follow – up strategies, and is beneficial for in – depth user development.

Enterprises can flexibly configure payment methods according to business scenarios. Customers can choose to pay via Alipay within the WeChat ecosystem, which effectively improves the user shopping experience. In addition, the association logic between live – streaming and coupons has been optimized. After the upgrade, even when the live – streaming status is “in progress” or “not started”, the product coupons created in the background can be automatically synchronized to the live – streaming, eliminating the need for manual operation. This greatly reduces the workload of live – streaming staff and improves the efficiency of live – streaming operations. More importantly, it supports the editing of drainage settings for completed live – streams. Enterprises can modify the payment jump switch, guiding titles and descriptions, invitation QR codes, etc., enabling them to adjust marketing and promotion strategies in a timely manner according to the live – streaming effect and market feedback.

