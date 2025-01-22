ARTERY AT32F421 Empowers RC Crawler Cars with Advanced ESC Solution for Extreme Terrains

TAIPEI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, crawler cars have rapidly gained popularity as a unique type of remote-controlled model car. Renowned for their exceptional off-road performance and driving fun, they have become a favorite among enthusiasts. With advancements in ESC (Electronic Speed Controller) technology, the performance of remote-controlled crawler cars has significantly improved, fully meeting people’s needs for entertainment and competition.

ARTERY AT32F421 brings an innovative solution to crawler car ESCs, enabling autonomous torque adjustment to ensure smooth operation on complex terrains, such as steep slopes and rocky paths. Unlike racing cars, crawler cars aim to conquer rugged terrains and various obstacles, often navigating steep slopes, loose sand, and uneven rocky surfaces. The AT32F421 provides superior stability and control to tackle these challenges.



ARTERY AT32F421-Based Crawler Car ESC Application Solution

The ARTERY crawler car ESC application solution adopts sine wave plus square wave driving technology with the AT32F421. This enables crawler cars to achieve longer battery life on complex terrains while adjusting full-proportional throttle output to meet different demands. At low speeds, crawler cars exhibit exceptionally high precision in linear control and stability.

During sudden starts, they can deliver sufficient torque to help the vehicle quickly escape from obstacles or cross barriers. Additionally, the ESC supports straight-line high-speed driving, maintaining strong power output in challenging environments such as muddy terrain or slopes. This ensures excellent passability and efficient power transmission, meeting the demands of various e-sports competitions.

Applications of ARTERY AT32F421 in Crawler Car ESCs:

1. High Main Frequency for Precision Control

ARTERY AT32F421’s 120MHz high main frequency provides high PWM frequency and resolution. This enables the crawler car ESC to achieve fine torque control, avoiding low-speed jitter and high-load vibrations. It ensures smooth operation during climbing or high-speed driving, as well as stable transitions between low-speed and high-speed modes.

2. High-Speed ADC for Accurate Current Monitoring

ARTERY AT32F421 features a 2Msps high-speed ADC, significantly enhancing the ESC’s real-time processing capabilities. It allows for rapid detection of current, temperature, and torque changes, achieving closed-loop current control and ensuring stable output performance under high-load conditions.

3. Built-In Comparator for Overcurrent Protection

ARTERY AT32F421 includes a built-in comparator, enabling rapid overcurrent detection and protection. This feature is essential for crawler car ESCs, especially during low-speed, high-torque crawling or sudden braking at high speeds, where current fluctuations are significant. It prevents damage to motor coils and drive circuits, extending the ESC’s lifespan and reliability.