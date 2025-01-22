MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Develops Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) of the Superposition and Entanglement Properties Based on Quantum Walks

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, they recently launched an innovative research achievement— a quantum random number generator (QRNG) of the properties of superposition and entanglement entirely based on quantum walks.

Quantum walks, as a process of quantum state evolution, possess unique properties of superposition and entanglement. HOLO has cleverly utilized these properties to construct the quantum random number generator (QRNG). Quantum walks offer several advantages, among which the ability to generate multiple bits from a single qubit is particularly noteworthy. In traditional random number generation methods, obtaining multiple bits from a single bit source faces many limitations, while quantum walks break through these constraints, greatly enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of random number generation.

In any practical system, the application of quantum walks has certain limitations. The practical limits are primarily determined by the number of quantum walk steps that can be achieved experimentally. For example, in experimental scenarios such as nuclear magnetic resonance, ion trapping, cold atoms, and photonic systems, the number of quantum walk steps is constrained by factors like the precision of experimental equipment and environmental noise interference. However, HOLO, through in-depth analysis and numerical simulations, has found that despite these limitations, the dynamics of quantum walks can still significantly enhance the randomness of the particle’s initial state.

In their research, HOLO considers a special form of randomness quantification in quantum systems, namely the inherent randomness of measurements, which has been quantified as coherent measurement. Through the study of coherent measurements, HOLO further clarifies the operational aspects of quantum coherence. Quantum coherence is one of the key characteristics that distinguish quantum systems from classical systems, and a deeper understanding of its operational aspects helps to better utilize quantum properties for random number generation.

Since the QRNG protocol proposed by HOLO is entirely based on discrete-time quantum walk (DTQW) dynamics, it requires good randomness metrics to be incorporated in both the position and coin spaces. In the theoretical framework of quantum walks, coin space and position space are two key concepts. The coin space is analogous to the probability distribution in classical random processes, while the position space describes the particle’s position state in space.

To assess the randomness associated with the coin space, HOLO employs a specific method. First, it is necessary to trace a portion of the Hilbert space related to the position space from the density matrix. The density matrix is a crucial tool in quantum mechanics for describing the state of a quantum system, and by manipulating it, information related to specific spaces can be extracted. After tracing out the portion related to the position space, HOLO can calculate the randomness described in the method section from the simplified density matrix. This calculation method, based on relevant theories in quantum information theory, enables accurate quantification of randomness in the coin space.

Similarly, by tracing the coin space, HOLO can calculate the randomness combined with the position space. Through separate calculations of the randomness in these two spaces and their comprehensive analysis, a thorough evaluation of the randomness quality of the quantum walk-based QRNG can be achieved. This dual consideration of randomness in both position and coin spaces makes the QRNG proposed by HOLO more comprehensive and reliable in terms of randomness generation.

Compared to traditional random number generation methods, HOLO’s quantum walk-based QRNG offers significant advantages. Traditional random number generators are often limited by algorithms and hardware, and the random numbers they generate have certain limitations in terms of randomness and unpredictability. In contrast, the quantum walk-based QRNG leverages the inherent properties of quantum systems to generate truly random numbers, whose randomness is not constrained by classical algorithms, offering higher security and reliability.

In practical applications, HOLO’s QRNG has broad prospects. In the field of cryptography, the security and randomness of random numbers are critical to encryption algorithms. The quantum walk-based QRNG can provide high-quality random keys for encryption algorithms, enhancing the security of cryptographic systems and effectively defending against various forms of attacks. In fields such as scientific computing and simulation, high-quality random numbers can also improve the accuracy and reliability of computational results, providing strong support for scientific research.

In the future, HOLO will continue to conduct in-depth research on quantum walk-based QRNG technology, constantly optimizing algorithms and experimental schemes, overcoming limitations in practical applications, and further improving the performance and stability of QRNGs.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.