Clubpets Hosts Singapore Cat Carnival 2025 On 22 & 23 February

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2025 – The Singapore Cat Carnival 2025 , the first cat-exclusive event at Marina Bay Sands, is set to captivate feline enthusiasts on 22 and 23 February 2025 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1, Hall C. Running from 10 AM to 8 PM, the event aims to bring together cat owners, breeders, and enthusiasts to celebrate all aspects of feline care, welfare, and appreciation through a lineup of activities, workshops, and informative sessions.

Organised by Clubpets, one of the event’s standout highlights is the ISFC International Cat Grooming Certification and Competition, the biggest cat grooming competition in Singapore, attracting international participants from Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar. Organised by the International Society of Feline Cosmetologists (ISFC), this global competition showcases the talent of grooming professionals while promoting international standards in feline grooming education. Originating from the United States, the ISFC is renowned for raising grooming standards worldwide and fostering a global network of skilled cat groomers. At the carnival, participants and spectators alike will witness incredible grooming artistry as professionals demonstrate their expertise live. The Singapore Cat Carnival will serve as a stage for showcasing this talent, with international students and grooming professionals gathering in Singapore for this event.

Another key highlight is the Breeds of The World Showcase presented by Feline Club Singapore, where visitors can observe and interact with popular cat breeds like the Maine Coon, British Shorthair, and Siberian in immersive rooms. The showcase also provides a breed talk throughout the two days, where there would be educational perspectives on the origins, characteristics, and care requirements of each breed, offering insights for potential cat owners and enthusiasts interested in breed-specific traits. Expert handlers will be present on-site to answer questions, ensuring visitors leave with a better understanding of feline diversity and the importance of responsible cat ownership.

To further engage attendees, the carnival offers hands-on workshops and talks, covering essential topics like cat care, nutrition, and healthcare, alongside interactive play sessions where visitors can book time slots to interact and play with the cats. Additionally, attendees can book slots for free skin and coat consultations and basic grooming services, including nail trimming, ear cleaning, and paw pad shaving, ensuring an engaging and educational experience for all.

The event will also host a series of interactive contests, including the Best Dressed Cat, Cutest Cat, and Most Talented Cat competitions. These activities aim to foster a fun and inclusive atmosphere while celebrating the creativity and bond between cats and their owners.

The carnival seeks to foster a sense of community among cat lovers while raising awareness about responsible pet ownership. With a mission to promote cat welfare, the event provides a platform to learn about ethical breeding practices, professional grooming, and the importance of adopting shelter animals.

Since its inception in 2002, Clubpets has been a premier pets magazine platform and a trusted name in connecting pet enthusiasts and professionals in Singapore. With a strong focus on education and community, the Singapore Cat Carnival 2025 continues this legacy by creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

For more information on the Singapore Cat Carnival 2025, please visit https://sgcatcarnival.com/.

https://sgcatcarnival.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CLUBPETS

https://www.instagram.com/clubpets.sg/

