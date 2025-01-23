Laos Launches New Initiative to Preserve, Enhance Traditional Medicine Production

On 20 January, the Institute of Medicine and Traditional Medicine under the Ministry of Health signed a new agreement with the Chanthabouly District Young Businessmen’s Association. The aim of this collaboration is to improve both the quality and quantity of traditional medicine products and to protect the plant species used in their production.

Under the agreement, the two partners will take responsibility for different aspects of the project. Their efforts will focus on preserving plant species and ensuring that traditional medicines are safe, effective, and meet high standards. This will be achieved through enhanced research, quality control, and improvements in manufacturing processes.

The Institute of Traditional Medicine will oversee the technical operations, including conducting research on various plants and developing new medicines. They will also organize training sessions on the production process and monitor the quality, safety, and effectiveness of the medicines.

Meanwhile, the Chanthabouly District Young Businessmen’s Association will provide crucial financial support for the research and offer technical expertise to improve production. Additionally, they will assist with marketing strategies and help facilitate the distribution of the products.

This agreement builds on Laos’ previous efforts to promote traditional medicine. In March 2024, Laos signed a memorandum of understanding with three Chinese agencies and a state enterprise to enhance the development of traditional medicines, with a focus on healthcare in remote areas.

The Ministry of Health is prioritizing public well-being by addressing the consumption of unregulated medicines. This initiative not only seeks to drive development in the traditional medicine sector but also aims to promote the use of locally-produced medicines, which are an important part of Laos’ cultural heritage.