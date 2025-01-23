New Strategy Set to Streamline Trade, Logistics Operations in Laos

On 21 January, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held a nationwide meeting to approve the draft Trade and Transport Facilitation Strategy 2025-2030. The strategy aims to improve trade and logistics facilitation, addressing both current and future business challenges.

At the meeting, Manothong Vongxay, Deputy Minister and Head of the Secretariat of the Central Committee for Trade and Transport Facilitation (CCTF), presented the draft, which includes 12 measures and 23 programs. The primary objectives of the strategy are to reduce the time required for issuing permits and certifying imports and exports by at least 40 percent, cut the time for clearing and processing goods at international checkpoints by 50 percent, improve Laos’ logistics efficiency index to a score of at least 3.4, and reduce unnecessary checkpoints along transportation routes by at least 50 percent.

Saleumxay Kommasith emphasized that trade and logistics facilitation play a crucial role in socio-economic development, identifying it as one of the key tasks in resolving economic and financial difficulties.

He also highlighted efforts to reduce time and costs in trade and logistics, as well as address various challenges faced by the business sector, including the importance of setting clear plans, activities, budgets, and projects as a foundation for implementing measures to achieve the strategy’s goals.

A report will be prepared for review by the Director of the Trade and Transport Facilitation Agency and will be submitted to the government in February 2025 for further consideration and approval.