6 Game-Changing Security Tech Trends for 2025: Insights from Axis

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With global security challenges evolving at unprecedented pace, Axis Communications unveils six key tech trends to revolutionise safety and efficiency in 2025. These trends highlight the growing role of innovation and adaptability in addressing the complex needs of businesses and communities worldwide.

Six Game-Changing Security Tech Trends

1. Hybrid Solutions: The Foundation for Freedom of Choice

Organizations will increasingly adopt hybrid architectures that combine edge, cloud, and on-premise technologies. This flexibility allows businesses to tailor their security solutions to meet specific regulatory, data control, and energy efficiency needs.

2. AI Evolution and Efficiency

The application of various AI technologies, from deep learning to generative AI, will transform operational efficiency in security. The continued evolution of AI presents opportunities to enhance analytics and decision-making processes, reinforcing hybrid architectures as the standard.

3. Beyond Safety and Security

Advanced AI-driven analytics will enable quicker and more effective incident responses. The data generated by diverse sensors—video, audio, and environmental—will be leveraged for various applications beyond traditional security, promoting greater operational efficiency and business intelligence.

4. The “Rebirth” of Image Quality

Advances in analytics and AI mean that a higher resolution image will inevitably lead to a better result, whatever the use case. Object recognition will be more accurate and more detailed data (and metadata) created. The drive towards even better image quality has been reignited. With this has also come opportunities for efficiency as well as effectiveness.

5. Long-Term Value in Products Through Software Support

As hardware quality improves, the importance of ongoing software support will become paramount. A camera’s functionality and cybersecurity will depend on robust software maintenance, ensuring longevity and reliability.

6. Technology Autonomy for Customer Benefit

Vendors with greater autonomy over their core technologies will be better equipped to meet customer needs. This control allows for the design of tailored capabilities and helps mitigate risks associated with global supply chain disruptions.

As change accelerates in the security sector, these trends present significant opportunities for enhanced capabilities, increased flexibility, and greater value for customers.

“The security industry stands at a pivotal moment,” said Jessica Chang, Regional Director of North Asia at Axis Communications. “Our insights into 2025 trends underscore the importance of innovation in shaping a safer, smarter world”.

