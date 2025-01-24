Loca Donation: Redeem for a Good Cause

Loca Co., Ltd. is excited to introduce Loca Donation, where you can turn your points into the power of giving. With just a few clicks, you can use your points to help those in need, making every ride a chance to make a difference.

By converting your points, you can help provide education for children and youth, improve healthcare in underserved communities, and supply rescue foundations with life-saving equipment.

More groups will be added in the future, as Loca continues raising funds to make a positive and lasting impact on society.

For every 300 points you earn, LAK 25,000 is donated to these important causes. Each ride you take brings us closer to creating a better future for those who need it most.

Join the Loca Donation campaign today and turn your daily rides into good deeds. No extra spending is needed, and you can track your contributions every step of the way. Stay updated through the LocaLaos app, Facebook, TikTok, and our website. Together, we can make a difference.

Loca Donation is not just a campaign, but it’s a way to build a kinder, more equitable world. Every point you earn helps spread hope and opportunity.

Let’s make every ride count. Together, we can create a lasting impact.

Start donating now through the Loca app: http://link.loca.la/LocaDonation