Innophys Launches Sales of “Muscle Suit (R)” Powered Exoskeletons in Singapore

– Addressing Needs of Aging Population and Reducing Workload, Aiming for Expansion in Southeast Asian Markets –

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Innophys”), a venture originating from Tokyo University of Science, located in Hachioji City, Tokyo, started sales in Singapore of its Muscle Suit (R) powered exoskeleton series on January 6.

Innophys launched the lightweight model “Muscle Suit Soft-Power EASY-LIFT” in October last year. The company is progressing with its market expansion, tailoring its offerings to meet local needs.

Following its foray into Romania last year, Innophys has begun selling its Muscle Suit (R) in Singapore as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in overseas markets. Singapore boasts a high economic standard and is proactive in enhancing labor conditions, adopting advanced technologies. Additionally, as an important logistics hub, Singapore has seen rising interest in the Muscle Suit (R) series for tasks such as cargo handling in factories and warehouses, as well as in the healthcare and caregiving sectors.

The country faces a growing need to address the aging population and reduce labor burdens. Through the Muscle Suit (R) model, Innophys aims to improve worker safety and productivity. Singapore is positioned as a hub for the Southeast Asian market. By leveraging the country as a base, Innophys is committed to further expanding into additional overseas markets.

The current overseas Muscle Suit (R) distributors are located in the following countries/regions (as January 27, 2025):

– Asia: Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore

– EU: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia

– Latin America: Mexico

Official global websites of Muscle Suit (R):

Muscle Suit: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/

Information on oversea distributors: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/distributors-and-retailers/

About Muscle Suit Soft-Power EASY-LIFT

Released on October 21, 2024, this entry-level model is designed for tasks like farming, construction, and transport, reducing lower back strain by 33%. Weighing only 310g, it is lightweight, flexible, easy to wear, washable, and affordable, making it highly practical for users.