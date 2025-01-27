New report by Energy News Bulletin reveals strong support within the energy industry for Coalition’s nuclear plans

78.5% of all respondents said they would like to see nuclear energy as part of Australia’s energy mix in the next 25yrs

86.3% of all respondents cited the reliability of nuclear energy as a power source as the main benefit/opportunity of nuclear energy in Australia

73.9% of all respondents cited public opinion as the main barriers to/challenges with nuclear energy in Australia

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Despite the ongoing public debate kicked off by Coalition’s plans for a nuclear-powered Australia if elected in 2025’s general election, people working within the energy and resources sector are strongly in favour nuclear energy having a role in Australia’s future energy mix.

That’s according to a new survey by Energy News Bulletin – the APAC region’s most comprehensive source of daily energy news – who have surveyed their readers on attitudes towards nuclear power in Australia.

The headline finding in the Future of Energy: Nuclear power in Australia report is that more than three quarters (78.5%) want to see nuclear energy as part of the country’s before 2050 and just over two thirds (67%) see nuclear energy becoming a part of Australia’s energy mix in the next 25 years.

Russell Yeo, Energy News Bulletin’s managing editor, says those working within the energy resources sectors – some of the most engaged and informed people in the country on the issue of nuclear energy – have spoken clearly on their support for the divisive energy option.

“We compared these figures to the findings of similar, recently conducted surveys of the Australian population and found support for nuclear energy is higher in the energy sector.

“Polls varies but our figure of 78.5% is noticeably higher than 61% found in a recent Lowy Institute survey,” he said.

In the wake of Peter Dutton releasing the costings for his nuclear energy policy, the ENB survey found eight in ten think the Albanese government’s opposition to nuclear power in Australia is mainly ideological, against less than a fifth (15.8%) saying it’s an economic objection. Similarly, just over two thirds (70.8%) think the Australian general population’s opposition to nuclear power in Australia is mainly ideological.

“What’s clear through the public debate which has been happening since Dutton announced his plans in June 2024 is that peoples’ opinions are very entrenched on both sides of the argument.

“It’s going to be fascinating seeing how much of a political Sherrin this issue is in the run up to the general election,” added Yeo.

