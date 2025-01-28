Economic Crisis, Teacher Shortages Drive Rising School Dropout Rates Across Laos

Laos has seen high school dropout rates for several years, with Attapeu, Sekong, Savannakhet, Bolikhamxay and Vientiane Capital being the most affected provinces. These rates have been driven by economic turmoil and limited access to higher education, according to reports from the Lao government.

On 23 January, the Attapeu Head of the Department of Education and Sports Oudomsin Seesanonth highlighted during a meeting that the majority of dropouts are at the secondary and high school levels, with a significant concentration in rural areas.

He also noted that the problem is compounded by limited education infrastructure and a shortage of teachers.

To address the issue, Oudomsin proposed expanding educational facilities in both rural and urban areas to improve access for vulnerable groups and those facing limited opportunities. The plan includes constructing dormitories for students who travel long distances to attend school and providing stipends to help with their financial needs.

Oudomsin emphasized that this initiative would also give students who are unable to complete their education the chance to access vocational training programs, helping them develop skills for future careers and ensuring they can earn a sustainable income.

Savannakhet and Bolikhamxay are facing a similar challenge with teacher shortages.

In 2024, Savannakhet had 500 teaching vacancies as volunteer teachers resigned after waiting for extended periods without official employment.

Bolikhamxay, on the other hand, required at least 413 additional educators, including 30 for kindergartens, 85 for elementary schools, and 298 for secondary schools.

Meanwhile, for Vientiane Capital, key reasons behind student dropouts included economic crisis, lack of documentation to school registration, parents’ work place shift, study aboard and absence without notification.

A similar dropout trend has also affected Bokeo, with rates reaching over 5,000 children during the academic year of 2023-2024. Contributing factors include long distances to schools, a lack of dormitory accommodations, financial hardship, and a prevailing belief among some families that further education is unnecessary.

The broader economic challenges, including rising inflation, increased consumer prices, and fluctuating exchange rates, have further exacerbated the situation.

These economic pressures make it even more difficult for families to support their children’s education. As a result, many students are opting to join the workforce rather than continue their studies, viewing wage labor as a more immediate and viable option.