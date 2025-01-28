Laos to Reintroduce Sub-Districts in Nationwide Administrative Reform

Laos is planning to reintroduce sub-districts, known as “Ta Saeng,” as part of a nationwide administrative restructuring aimed at improving local governance and public service accessibility.

This move, introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 21 January, is expected to establish approximately 950 sub-districts across the country by mid-2025.

The plan involves dividing districts into smaller administrative units, with an average of 6 to 7 sub-districts per district. Each sub-district will oversee 1 to 24 villages, depending on local needs, geography, and population.

Key details shared by the Ministry include the creation of sub-district administrative offices and the appointment of administrative committees. These committees will include a chairman, up to two vice-chairmen, and other officials, such as unit heads and support staff, drawn from existing government personnel and eligible local candidates.

In addition to their administrative responsibilities, sub-districts will focus on four main areas: governance, economic planning, cultural development, and national security. A separate work group will oversee party and mass organization efforts in alignment with national policies.

In the meantime, the government has instructed local authorities to begin preparations, including selecting personnel, identifying office locations, and gathering the necessary resources. Districts with fewer than 20,000 residents are being considered for conversion into sub-districts.

The final structure and implementation plan will be completed once the ongoing research is summarized and approved. The new sub-district system is expected to be announced after the Lao Constitution is updated in mid-2025.

Sub-districts in Laos were first introduced during the French Colonial period to facilitate the governance. They were officially established in 1920 but were later abolished in 1990.

By reintroducing sub-districts, the government aims to strengthen grassroots administration, make state services more accessible, and address local challenges more effectively.