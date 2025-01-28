National Grid charging stations in the Nanjing area have achieved full green electricity supply throughout the year

NANJING, China, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, new energy vehicle owners in Nanjing received significant news. Mr. Li, a new energy vehicle owner, was pleasantly surprised to notice an “all green electricity” label on the information page of a charging station in Jiangbei New Area, a high-tech zone in Nanjing. This label signifies that the site exclusively uses green electricity for charging new energy vehicles.

Since January this year, all 351 charging stations and 2,573 charging piles operated by the State Grid Corporation in Nanjing have fully transitioned to green electricity supply, which will continue throughout the year. This initiative is expected to consume approximately 72 million KWH of green electricity annually, serving over 2.8 million new energy vehicles traveling 360 million kilometers, thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 41,000 tons.

Green electricity primarily originates from clean energy sources such as solar and wind power, which have minimal environmental impact and are highly effective in reducing pollution and carbon emissions. The State Grid Nanjing Power Supply Company has introduced green electricity into the charging sector through green certificate trading, not only leading the trend of green travel but also promoting societal low-carbon transformation.

Furthermore, the State Grid Nanjing Power Supply Company has invested in constructing comprehensive charging stations that utilize smart microgrids to achieve on-site consumption of green electricity. Additionally, the company actively advocates for increased policy support from relevant government departments for new energy vehicle charging infrastructure, encouraging social charging operators to participate in green electricity consumption and jointly fostering a positive atmosphere for green travel.