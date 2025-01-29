Pakistan’s Youth Set to Shape the Future at CAYA 2025

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A press release from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MOIB), Pakistan:



CAYA YOUTH SUMMIT 2025

Pakistan’s youth, constituting 70% of the population, represent the country’s most influential demographic. Recognizing this, the government under PM Shahbaz Sharif has emphasized youth empowerment as a cornerstone of national growth and development.

At the inauguration of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025, the third National Youth Council (NYC) was sworn in, with PM Shahbaz Sharif leading the event. Guests and participants from 12 countries attended, underscoring the significance of youth development on a regional scale.

Inclusive Representation for a Brighter Future

The NYC’s new batch of 113 members reflects Pakistan’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Hailing from 41 cities, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and tribal areas, the council comprises 49 boys, 49 girls, two transgender individuals, and 13 diaspora members. This broad representation ensures the council can address the varied challenges faced by Pakistan’s youth.

As an advisory body to the Prime Minister, the NYC aims to prioritize issues like education, entrepreneurship, fair job opportunities, and technological advancement. By giving young leaders a platform, the council will help shape policies that align with the aspirations of the country’s next generation.

Spark: Amplifying Youth Voices

A highlight of the summit was the launch of Spark, a quarterly magazine edited by Ishrat Saleem and produced by university students. The publication aims to celebrate young achievers in fields such as technology, arts, and social entrepreneurship. Its inaugural cover features Naila Kiyani, the first Pakistani woman to summit 11 peaks over 8,000 meters.

“This magazine will showcase the incredible talents and accomplishments of Pakistan’s youth,” said Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. Spark aspires to inspire others, fostering a culture of innovation and resilience among the youth.

A Progressive Path Forward

Initiatives like the NYC and Spark are paving the way for a new era where Pakistan’s youth play a central role in shaping the nation’s policies and future. By empowering young leaders, the country is not only addressing pressing issues but also unlocking its vast potential for global innovation and progress.

When equipped with tools for success, Pakistan’s youth won’t just shape their own destinies but also redefine the country’s global narrative—ushering in a more inclusive and progressive society.