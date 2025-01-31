P&R Measurement’s Industrial AI Agent at DesignCon 2025: Staying Ahead of the Intelligent Manufacturing Trend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — P&R Measurement is showcasing its latest innovations at DesignCon 2025 in Santa Clara, California, one of the industry’s premier events for high-speed communications and system design from January 29 to 30. During this prestigious gathering, P&R Measurement is presenting a portfolio of AI-enhanced industrial solutions designed to meet the dynamic needs of today’s flexible manufacturing. Highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation, P&R Measurement also unveiled its industrial AI Agent, PRIME, aligning with the evolving trends in industrial production.



PRM was a big hit at DesignCon 2025

As AI technology is revolutionizing productivity, traditional manufacturing sectors are compelled to innovate to remain competitive. P&R Measurement is maintaining a competitive edge in this transformation with AI-empowered solutions that optimize flexible manufacturing systems, streamline manufacturing integration, and enhance human-machine collaboration. These advancements meet the growing demand for personalized, efficient manufacturing while driving the modernization of legacy industries.

Embracing the Age of AI Agents: PRIME Empowering Industrial Manufacturing

As we close out a transformative year in 2024, AI Agents—capable of perceiving their environment, understanding contexts, making decisions, and taking autonomous actions—are revolutionizing industries and unlocking vast potential. Aligning with its vision of “Empowering everyone to be an innovator,” P&R Measurement is actively embracing the shift toward smarter manufacturing with PRIME, an industrial AI Agent designed to upgrade testing, measurement, and manufacturing with intelligence and automation.

PRIME bridges the digital and physical worlds, transforming natural language commands into precise control of industrial equipment and systems. AI advancements have reduced the cost and complexity of deploying sophisticated technologies, allowing more people, particularly non-specialists, to use engineering solutions in real-world applications, as noted by Lei Wang, the Chairman of the company.

Looking ahead, P&R Measurement engineers foresee that as PRIME evolves, it will integrate diverse industrial platforms and manage large-scale workflows, boosting efficiency and promoting more sustainable manufacturing by reducing energy consumption. The company firmly believes that through AI integration and cross-industry collaboration, PRIME will catalyze transformative change in both industrial manufacturing and service sector. This strategic approach will not only create exceptional value for customers but also strengthen business’s competitiveness in an ever-evolving market.

Flexible Manufacturing Takes the Spotlight: P&R Measurement Advancing Smart Manufacturing Innovation

P&R Measurement is at the forefront of emerging industry trends, driving transformation across vertical markets. In response to rapid advancements in consumer electronics, home appliances, and automotive sectors, the company has leveraged its AI expertise to deliver high-performance solutions. P&R Measurement’s flexible manufacturing systems, including innovative automated testing and assembly lines, offer precision and reliability, making them essential tools for modern manufacturers.

At DesignCon 2025, P&R Measurement also introduces its Smart Lab—a platform that integrates advanced measurement, automation, digitalization, and AI-supported intelligence. Designed to accelerate product development, the Smart Lab provides R&D teams with an efficient, precise, and energy-saving testing environment. With the support of this platform, the company assisted a leading home appliance brand in optimizing resource, process, and data management. The client’s high-energy labs achieved an over 30% reduction in energy consumption, driving substantial R&D cost savings and boosting overall innovation efficiency.

Also featured at the exhibition were P&R Measurement’s A²S Lab, the sensory testing solutions and the A²TP, the flexible testing platform, designed to help customers swiftly complete complex validation tasks in the product development cycle. These solutions are key to enhancing product reliability and user experience. Partnering with a global consumer electronics leader, P&R Measurement delivered automated testing for circuit board functionality and performance in highly integrated electronic products. By embedding precise temperature control, modular instruments, advanced algorithms, and high-precision design, the company achieved outstanding stability, minimized re-test rates, and ensured accurate automation in circuit board testing.

Pioneering Global Change: P&R Measurement’s Strategic Vision for a Diverse Future

P&R Measurement is advancing its vision through the GD3 (Global Distributed Design and Delivery) strategy. Beyond enhancing its technological capabilities, the company is attracting top-tier talent from a wide range of fields and fostering a culture of innovation. By dedicating its efforts to upgrading intelligent manufacturing systems, P&R Measurement is driving advancements while maintaining its strong customer-centric focus.

Lei outlined P&R Measurement’s vision for the future: “We are committed to integrating state-of-the-art technologies to achieve three key goals: improving system efficiency and intelligence by addressing challenges in industrial measurement and automation, advancing flexible manufacturing to reduce CTM (Customer to Manufacturer) costs, and democratizing engineering capabilities by bridging the gap between natural and engineering languages to drive societal progress.”