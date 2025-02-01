Hotel101 Global and JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. Announce Confidential Submission of F-4 Registration Statement Ahead of Planned Nasdaq Listing

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd (“Hotel101” or “HBNB”), an asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform business designed for rapid global growth, and JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JVSA) (“JVSPAC”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the submission of a confidential draft Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with their previously announced proposed business combination, following the signing of a definitive merger agreement between Hotel101 and JVSPAC on April 8, 2024.

Hotel101 is an asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform pioneering a globally standardized “condotel” business model. Hotel101’s management believes that Hotel101 is poised to disrupt the hospitality industry by offering identical, standardized hotel rooms around the world, creating what it believes to be unbeatable efficiency, simplicity, and value.

Hotel101 is expected to have an equity value of over US$2.3 billion following completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2025 subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, Hotel101, the hotel subsidiary of Philippine-listed DoubleDragon Corporation (PSE: DD), is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HBNB.”

Hotel101 management believes that the Hotel101 platform is unlike anything available in any part of the world today: while it is similar to other short-term rental platforms because its inventory is generally owned by third-party individual condominium unit owners who can opt to list their unit on the Hotel101 platform, it is able to deliver consistency, security, and predictability for its guests, as well as arguably higher acceptance in the communities where it operates as all Hotel101 properties are purposely built as hospitality assets. The global opportunity that Hotel101 management sees in the hospitality space is that of standardization, which it believes brings efficiency, especially for the value segment. In addition, Hotel101’s proprietary app (which recently hit a milestone of 1 million registered users) adopts dynamic pricing for its room rates and plans to offer self-check in, simplified by the availability of just one type of room.

By building properties at scale – what Hotel101 management believes to be roughly five times the size of other branded 3-star hotel chains – Hotel101 management believes that it can offer its guests amenities that go well beyond what it believes to be the typical offering in the value segment. These amenities usually include in-room kitchenettes, pools, gyms, business centers, all-day dining, function rooms, 24/7 front desks, and children’s playgrounds – features that other mid-tier players do not typically provide.

Outside of the Philippines, Hotel101 has started construction in Madrid, Spain for its 680-room Hotel101-Madrid located in the Valdebebas area beside the IFEMA Convention Complex, the Real Madrid Complex and the upcoming new F1 Grand Prix Track. Another 482-room property, Hotel101-Niseko, is under construction in Hokkaido, Japan, and a site has been secured in Los Angeles, California to build the first Hotel101 in the U.S.

Hotel101’s long term vision is to have one million rooms, operating in over 100 countries worldwide, with an initial 25 identified priority countries for the medium term.

