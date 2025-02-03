Abyss Solutions Signs Research and Development Contract with Petrobras

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Abyss Solutions, a global leader in autonomous inspection technology, is proud to announce the signing of a groundbreaking research and development contract with Petrobras. The partnership focuses on the development of an innovative image contextualization and enrichment service capable of aggregate engineering and operational metadata. This solution will address the challenges posed by incomplete input data, ensure scalability across Petrobras’ fleet with minimal processing time, and seamlessly integrate with the ecosystem of solutions under development by Petrobras for digital asset integrity management, Ativo360, already deployed across its fleet.

Work on the contract is set to commence in January 2025.

Since its founding over a decade ago, Abyss Solutions has pioneered industry-leading solutions for scalable inspections in the energy, marine, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company’s foundation is built on unparalleled technical expertise, a robust intellectual property portfolio, and a globally recognized team excelling in computer vision, machine learning, sensing, software engineering, and artificial intelligence.

“This new award strengthens our diverse portfolio of projects with major energy companies and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Brazilian market, providing innovative and efficient solutions to meet our clients’ needs”, said Paulo Martins, Regional Director for South America.

“The expected capability provided by Abyss Solutions, involving the automatic identification of scene elements based on all the information available in Ativo360 digital assets, will enhance the significant benefits of the solution, including reduced MHER (man hours exposed to risk) in activities reliant on field dimensional surveys and inspections. Additionally, the solution aims to lower OPEX (operational expenditures) through improved maintenance planning and reduced demand for support vessels during production stops, thanks to more efficient activity scheduling. The service will initially cover Petrobras’ entire fleet of offshore platforms, with potential expansion to onshore assets in the future”, says Lucas Castelli, Petrobras Ocean Engineering R&D Manager