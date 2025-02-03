Authorities Arrest Nine Suspects in Bolikhamxay Drug Raid

Police have arrested eight Thai nationals and one Lao national for their alleged involvement in an extensive drug trafficking operation following an investigation that spanned several weeks.

The case began on 15 January when authorities received a tip-off about a group of foreign nationals suspected of engaging in illegal activities in Pak San district. Over the course of five days, police conducted surveillance, confirming the group’s involvement in the trafficking of illegal drugs, Bolikhamay’s Public Security reported.

On 21 January, authorities tracked the suspects driving a black car with Thai license plates, traveling from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand, toward Vientiane Capital, Laos. Police followed the vehicle and eventually intercepted it, leading to a significant drug seizure.

The authorities uncovered 97 bundles of methamphetamine, totaling 194,000 pills, along with 15 kg of cough syrup, a methamphetamine mixing machine, 154 kg of precursor chemicals, 30 kg of methamphetamine, five kg of white powder, kratom leaves, and bottles of food-grade fragrance.

At the scene, eight Thai nationals were arrested. A further investigation led to the apprehension of a Lao national, identified as Sithan, a resident of Pakkading district. Sithan was allegedly working with the group.

In addition to the drugs, police seized a pistol with five bullets, a black Vigo pickup truck, another methamphetamine mixing machine, 50 kg of caffeine-mixed methamphetamine, 20.4 kg of orange methamphetamine mixing brushes, 80 pill compactors, and four sticks of skunk explosives.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have yet to disclose the legal consequences or punishments for those involved in the trafficking operation.

This bust highlights continued efforts by Laos’ law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and dismantle international criminal networks operating in the region.