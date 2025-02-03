Forever Young! Alan Walker Drops JETOUR Theme Song

WUHU, China, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, JETOUR announced its collaboration with renowned electronic music artist Alan Walker. Titled “Forever Young”, the brand theme song was released on January 17, blending JETOUR’s “Travel+” philosophy with Alan Walker’s unique musical style.

The collaboration between Alan Walker and JETOUR seems like a natural fit. From the perspective of global impact, Alan Walker’s globally acclaimed electronic music has amassed billions of streams. His best-known song “Faded” achieved an international influence that spans diverse audiences. This also aligns with JETOUR’s remarkable strides in the global market. Its growth is evident from its extensive global footprint, as it presents in 65 countries with over 2,000 sales and service networks, which showcases its strong international standing.

Furthermore, their commonalities are not limited to their shared international influence. The spirit of exploration and the encouragement of a positive attitude towards life make their temperaments highly compatible. It’s no wonder that their collaboration came about so smoothly.

As a world-renowned EDM artist, Alan Walker pointed out that JETOUR’s “Travel+” philosophy plays the role of the wellspring of inspiration when he composes “Forever Young”. And the scenery he encounters during travels has highlighted the profound impact of travel on his creative process: “Born on the journey, feeling the wind outside the window, I see the rhythm in motions. Every journey is a conversation with myself. Every piece of scenery during the journey has become my musical inspiration. “

Musically, “Forever Young” has the typical Walker beats, which can always create an energetic and engaging atmosphere, intertwining with the evocative lyrics, and enhancing the sense of exploration that JETOUR represents.

JETOUR hopes that “Forever Young” serve as the perfect soundtrack for JETOUR users’ life adventures. Each note, each lyric, and each beat are designed to inspire, to uplift, and to remind users of the joy of the open road. Moreover, JETOUR’s attention to customers doesn’t stop at vehicle provision. Instead, it aims to build a lasting link with travelers. They introduced the “Traveler” community to global users to share experiences and enjoying exclusive benefits.

The partnership between JETOUR and Alan Walker represents another milestone. It helps to ensure that every trip turns into a memorable adventure. As JETOUR continues on this path, it not only enriches the travel experiences of its customers but also cements its position as a leader in the “Travel+” automotive market.