As global interest in distinctive winter travel experiences intensifies, Hokkaido, Japan, has solidified its reputation as a leading destination. With its breathtaking natural landscapes draped in a blanket of pristine snow and unique cultural experiences, Hokkaido promises to captivate all who venture there, from thrill-seeking adventurers to families seeking unique travel experiences.



Japan Winter Dreams: Club Med Launches Early Bird Bookings for Winter 2026, Offering Up to 35% Savings

Boasting four resorts located in Hokkaido, Club Med – a pioneer in all-inclusive holidays – is a compelling choice with a wide having capabilities to satisfy every need and preference. Notably, Club Med invites travelers to begin planning their 2026 Hokkaido winter exploration with the launch of its early bird booking period. From now until June 17, 2025, guests can secure their preferred accommodations and unlock savings of up to 35% on stays commencing in December 2025.

Club Med Kiroro Grand and Kiroro Peak

Club Med presents various avenues for experiencing Hokkaido’s winter allure, with resorts tailored to diverse travel preferences. Situated in the scenic Kiroro region, Club Med Kiroro Grand and Kiroro Peak offer distinct yet complementary experiences. With an average of 21 meters of annual snowfall and a 160-day ski season, Kiroro is a genuine sanctuary for snow sports devotees. Club Med Kiroro Peak, Asia’s first Exclusive Collection mountain resort, delivers a refined experience for couples, while Club Med Kiroro Grand provides a welcoming ambiance for families and those seeking a more spirited winter holiday.

Club Med Sahoro

Club Med Sahoro provides an immersive encounter with authentic Japanese culture and heritage within a welcoming all-inclusive setting. The resort is the perfect family destination in Hokkaido, offering pristine powder snow for skiing and trekking, stunning mountain views, horseback riding, and authentic Japanese experiences like Nabe hot pot.

Club Med Tomamu

At Club Med Tomamu, world-class skiing and snowboarding are enhanced by rich cultural and culinary explorations. The resort’s 1.45 square kilometres of unspoiled mountain terrain accommodate all skill levels. Families can explore unique cultural experiences like taking a dip in Japan’s largest indoor wave pool and indulging in Hokkaido’s local cuisine. The resort also provides exciting activities designed for young children, creating a comfortable environment for little ones while parents explore the slopes or indulge in other resort amenities.

