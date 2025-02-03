Lao Government Calls for Boost in Agricultural Production in 2025

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has called on the agriculture and forestry sectors to enhance production and exports while reducing reliance on imports, emphasizing this objective as a national priority for 2025.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on 31 January, Sonexay outlined measures to strengthen agricultural infrastructure to achieve this goal.

These include developing seed mills, greenhouses, and research labs while encouraging private sector investment in these areas. He also highlighted the need for improved forest management, as deforestation continues to increase due to land concessions.

Sonexay further stressed the importance of clear land-use planning tailored to each region’s natural conditions, along with the implementation of sustainable farming and irrigation management practices.

He also urged greater private investment in reforestation to support carbon credit initiatives and eco-tourism, while recommending a review of concession fees to ensure they remain fair.

Despite these plans, significant challenges remain. Sonexay pointed out that production groups are poorly organized, traditional farming methods are still prevalent, and dry-season yields are insufficient to meet demand. Many farmers also lack knowledge of modern cultivation techniques and have limited access to mechanization.

In response, the ministry committed to intensifying efforts to protect forests, particularly in remote areas.

Additionally, Sonexay called for stronger poverty reduction programs and rural development policies to support long-term economic growth. These efforts, he emphasized, should align with the 2025 National Socio-economic Development Plan, which he described as the country’s top priority.