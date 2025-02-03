Lisen Launched the NO.1 Retractable Car Chargers Series on Amazon

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As one of the leading global market leaders in mobile accessories, Lisen is constantly at the forefront of the market and product innovation. Whether you’re relying on your phone for navigation or music, a good car mount can keep it safe and within reach. But don’t stop there—keeping your devices fully charged and ready for anything is crucial, especially during long trips. This is the inspiration behind Lisen’s series of car chargers and accessories. Now, Lisen has launched a series of innovative retractable car chargers on Amazon, products that redefine the standard for technologically convenient life, allowing people to enjoy their journeys with happiness and peace of mind!



Lisen Car Charger Series

Lisen’s CEO, Hu Weimin, said: “The core of our product development and research is to address customer pain points.” The car charger with retractable cables will ensure your devices remain charged and ready for use, which is crucial, especially during long trips, effectively preventing the possibility of missing one of your car charger or cable. The retractable cable also helps keep the interior of your car tidy. At the same time, Lisen offers competitive pricing on Amazon for this series.

Lisen 69W 4-in-1 Square Retractable Car Charger

Compact, efficient, and incredibly practical, the LISEN 4-in-1 69W Square Retractable Car Charger is perfect for keeping your devices charged on the go. With 69W of power, this charger provides fast charging for multiple devices, including iPhones, Android phones, and more. The retractable cables keep your car organized and your charging needs simple—No more tangled cords or clutter. It’s an ideal solution for anyone looking for a compact and reliable charging solution for their daily drives.

Key Features:

Compact & Space-Saving Design : Square-shaped model with a sleek, modern look, perfect for seamless integration into any car interior.

: Square-shaped model with a sleek, modern look, perfect for seamless integration into any car interior. 69W High-Speed Charging : Delivers up to 69W total power, supporting fast charging for multiple devices simultaneously.

: Delivers up to 69W total power, supporting fast charging for multiple devices simultaneously. Efficient Dual USB Charging Ports: Equipped with USB-C ports (up to 15W) and USB-A ports (up to 12W), compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

Equipped with USB-C ports (up to 15W) and USB-A ports (up to 12W), compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Retractable Cable System : Built-in retractable cables for USB-C and USB-A, eliminating cable clutter and ensuring easy storage.

: Built-in retractable cables for USB-C and USB-A, eliminating cable clutter and ensuring easy storage. Universal Compatibility: Works with all major devices, including iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and more.

Lisen 96W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger with Voltage Display and Ambient Light

Take your charging experience to the next level with the LISEN 4-in-1 96W Retractable Car Charger. This premium charger features an advanced voltage display, so you can monitor your car’s charging performance at a glance. The added ambient light creates a soft glow that adds a touch of style to your car interior. With 96W of power, this charger ensures quick and efficient charging for all your devices, whether you’re on a short commute or a long road trip.

Key Features:

Powerful 96W Output : Provides up to 96W total power, ideal for charging multiple high-power devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones at once.

: Provides up to 96W total power, ideal for charging multiple high-power devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones at once. Efficient Dual USB Charging Ports: Equipped with USB-C ports (up to 15W) and USB-A ports (up to 12W), ensuring fast and efficient charging for all your devices.

Equipped with USB-C ports (up to 15W) and USB-A ports (up to 12W), ensuring fast and efficient charging for all your devices. Retractable Cables for Convenience : Integrated retractable cables for USB-C and USB-A, offering a tidy and organized charging solution.

: Integrated retractable cables for USB-C and USB-A, offering a tidy and organized charging solution. Wide Compatibility : Supports fast charging protocols like PD and QC, compatible with iPhone, Android, MacBook, and other devices.

: Supports fast charging protocols like PD and QC, compatible with iPhone, Android, MacBook, and other devices. Durable & Safe: Built with advanced safety features, including over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection.

Lisen 69W 4 in1 69W Round Retractable Car Charger

The LISEN 4-in-1 69W Round Retractable Car Charger combines sleek design with practicality. The round shape fits seamlessly into your car’s interior while providing the same great performance as the square model. With 69W of power and multiple charging options, this charger is perfect for those who need a reliable and compact solution to keep their devices fully powered while driving. The retractable cables ensure your car stays clutter-free, making this charger both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Key Features:

Sleek & Ergonomic Design: Rounded shape with a compact and stylish look, blending seamlessly into any car interior.

Rounded shape with a compact and stylish look, blending seamlessly into any car interior. Efficient Dual USB Charging Ports: Equipped with USB-C ports (up to 15W) and USB-A ports (up to 12W), it supports fast charging for multiple devices simultaneously.

Equipped with USB-C ports (up to 15W) and USB-A ports (up to 12W), it supports fast charging for multiple devices simultaneously. Retractable Cable System: Built-in retractable cables for USB-C and USB-A, offering a neat and organized charging experience.

Built-in retractable cables for USB-C and USB-A, offering a neat and organized charging experience. Universal Compatibility: Compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and more.

Compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and more. Portable & User-Friendly: Lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for daily commutes and road trips.

LISEN 141W Square Dual Retractable Car Charger

For those who need extra power on the go, the LISEN Dual Cigarette Lighter Splitter Car Charger is the ultimate accessory. With two points of connection, this charger allows you to power multiple devices simultaneously. The retractable cables ensure there’s no mess, and the 69W power output ensures a quick charge for all your devices. Plus, with the 20% coupon, it’s a steal for anyone looking to upgrade their car charging setup.

Key Features:

Ultra-High 141W Power Output: Delivers up to 141W total power, making it perfect for charging multiple high-demand devices simultaneously, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, GPS devices, dash cams, and other digital accessories.

Delivers up to 141W total power, making it perfect for charging multiple high-demand devices simultaneously, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, GPS devices, dash cams, and other digital accessories. 5-in-1 Versatile Charging: Features 2 cigarette lighter ports (12V/7.5A, up to 90W each), 1 USB-C port (up to 15W), 1 USB-A port (up to 12W), and 1 retractable USB-C cable (up to 30W), supporting additional accessories like GPS units, dash cams, and portable coolers.

Features 2 cigarette lighter ports (12V/7.5A, up to 90W each), 1 USB-C port (up to 15W), 1 USB-A port (up to 12W), and 1 retractable USB-C cable (up to 30W), supporting additional accessories like GPS units, dash cams, and portable coolers. Retractable Cable System: Includes retractable USB-C and USB-A cables, providing a clutter-free and portable charging solution for your devices on the go.

Includes retractable USB-C and USB-A cables, providing a clutter-free and portable charging solution for your devices on the go. All-in-One Design: Combines a cigarette lighter splitter and retractable charger, maximizing functionality and saving space in your vehicle.

Combines a cigarette lighter splitter and retractable charger, maximizing functionality and saving space in your vehicle. Advanced Safety Protection: Equipped with multiple safety features, including over-current, over-voltage, and temperature control, ensuring safe and reliable charging for all your devices, from smartphones to dash cams.

