Odoo Introduces Shopee Connector to Support Omnichannel Commerce in Asia

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Business management and ERP software Odoo introduces the official Shopee Connector to its users in Asia. This Odoo-Shopee API connection supports marketplace e-commerce by synchronizing and managing Shopee orders on Odoo.

Centralized omnichannel sales management

This connection taps Odoo’s 6 million users in APAC into another major revenue stream with ease, as Shopee remains the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia with a 48% market share. Apart from the centralized online and offline sales management, Shopee sellers are able to oversee the multiple Shopee stores across regions on the same Odoo interface, reducing the complexity of handling multiple sets of data from numerous platforms.

Real-time inventory synchronization

Upon successful activation, the connector instantly captures orders from Shopee into Odoo and offers automatic inventory synchronization at regular intervals to provide real-time order status updates on both systems, ensuring efficient sales and inventory management.

Streamlined order-to-delivery management



Fetch Shopee shipping labels and tracking number on Odoo with one click.

The official Shopee Connector also streamlines order-to-delivery management. With one click, retailers can fetch the Shopee shipping label and tracking number immediately. Opt for the FBM (Fulfillment by Merchant) delivery method to manage shipments altogether with sales orders from other channels.

Accurate performance reports

Insightful and analytics-based, this API connector supports retailers with the Odoo reporting tools to visualize their sales figures effortlessly. It enables data-driven inventory and sales management, pricing strategies, marketing, and more decision-making.



Matts Fievez, Director of Odoo APAC

“At Odoo, our mission remains to provide truly user-friendly and affordable tools to help our customers scale their businesses,” says Matts Fievez, Director of Odoo APAC. “We are launching the Shopee Connector in our standard version, meaning all the features are free. I am sure this will greatly advance our customers in Asia to expand their scope and lead in retail and their respective industries.”

Striding into a new year, the software company is ready with another round of webinars, events, and business shows to introduce Asia to the latest business technology. View their event schedule here or click here to book a personalized demo with Odoo to discover more ways to scale your business.

About Odoo

With 80+ official apps and 57k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more. The Belgian open-source service provider operates in 19 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, Indonesia, Dubai, and Hong Kong SAR.