Phon Stupa to Become National Heritage By Year End

That Phon, a Buddhist stupa in Savannakhet, is set to be designated as a national heritage site by the end of this year, according to Lamkhoun Vorlavong, Head of the provincial Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

Lamkhoun stated that the province is working closely with the Department of Heritage and the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism to complete the necessary preparations.

However, specific details regarding the progress have yet to be disclosed.

The decision to elevate the stupa’s status reflects its significance as one of the province’s key tourist attractions, alongside Ing Hang Stupa and Hortay Pidok, an ancient Buddhist script library. The site attracts both domestic and international visitors, generating approximately LAK 200 million (USD 9,200) per month.

That Phon is particularly known for its spiritual significance, with many believing that it has the power to grant wishes.

The stupa also hosts an annual festival in February, drawing Buddhist devotees from across Laos and neighboring countries. This year, the festival is scheduled to take place from 8 to 12 February.