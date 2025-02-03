ViewSonic Unveils Pioneering Control Box Designs for Seamless Large Display Adoption at ISE 2025

Expanding the Possibilities of All-in-One LED Displays to Meet Diverse Needs

BREA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is unveiling the world’s first rack-mount All-in-One control box (LD-SCB-023) at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025. Seamlessly integrating power and control systems, the LD-SCB-023 boosts energy efficiency and simplifies operation. The company is also introducing the 3rd generation foldable All-in-One LED display (LDS138-151) with a patent-pending design. Emphasizing integration, efficiency, and adaptability, these advanced solutions meet the growing demand for impactful large-scale presentations across diverse industries.



LDC series with rack-mount All-in-One control box delivers operational and energy efficiency in ProAV settings.

“ViewSonic is breaking new ground in LED display adoption by solving challenges related to complex installation, limited accessibility, and extensive maintenance,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. “Our user-centric innovations, including the pioneering rack-mount All-in-One control box and upgraded foldable displays, redefine adaptability in LED display technology. By expanding the all-in-one core competence, we streamline installation, simplify operation, and enhance durability. These advancements reflect our commitment to empower businesses to fully leverage LED displays for effective communication and branding.”

Innovative Solutions for Maximum Adaptability

Standard All-in-One LED displays often face adaptability limitations, particularly in display configuration flexibility, while their standalone, rectangular control boxes can be difficult to integrate into existing AV infrastructures. To address these issues, ViewSonic launched the Customizable All-in-One LED displays (LDC Series) last year, combining customizable sizing and shaping capabilities with the simplicity of all-in-one integration.



Rack-mount All-in-One control box (LD-SCB-023) product image

Now, integrated with the new LD-SCB-023, the LDC Series enhances IT operations with centralized connectivity and control, delivering a seamless and flexible solution for modern ProAV settings. Designed to integrate into standard rack cabinets, the compact 4U rack-mountable design houses both power and control modules, eliminating the need for additional power distribution setup and simplifying installation. This reduces electricians’ efforts and costs, while the integrated power on/off functionality enhances power management, improving energy efficiency and lowering operational overhead.

Evolving Refinement for Innovation

For spaces where interior renovation is impractical or undesired, ViewSonic introduces the foldable LDS138-151. This 138-inch LED display comes pre-assembled, enabling a hassle-free 10-minute setup and removing the need for wall-mounted installation. Unlike its predecessor, which had the control box attached to the screen, the upgraded design integrates the control box directly into the motorized floor stand. This delivers a 99% screen-to-body ratio with a frameless layout and streamlined cable management for neat routing and enhanced public presentations.



LDS138-151 provides swift deployment for immersive presentation in meeting rooms.

The LDS138-151 offers durability and flexibility with its foldable, mobile design, allowing easy relocation via large passenger elevators. This maximizes return on investment (ROI) by enabling deployment across multiple floors and rooms in environments such as corporate training rooms, educational assembly halls, and hospitality venues. To ensure long-lasting reliability and minimize IT maintenance concerns, the display incorporates Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology, offering resistance to dust, moisture, and physical impacts. This makes it ideal for high-traffic settings where people frequently approach or move around the display.

At ISE 2025, ViewSonic will showcase a comprehensive lineup of its All-in-One LED display solutions. Attendees can experience the upgraded foldable display firsthand and explore its practical applications. The booth will also feature an irregular-format LDC display positioned prominently at the top, playing engaging multimedia content to demonstrate its dynamic capabilities. The 163-inch LDM Series will also be featured. Designed with GOB protection, a pre-configured 16:9 format, and a detachable control box with built-in speakers, it is an ideal solution for spaces like meeting rooms that require audiovisual performance and instant functionality.

ViewSonic at ISE 2025

Location: Booth #2Q200, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Dates and Times:

February 4 th – February 6 th , 2025: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

– , 2025: – February 7 th, 2025: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

To experience ViewSonic’s innovative visual solutions, click here to reserve a booth tour.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company’s goal is to enable customers to “See the Difference”. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.