1964 Ferrari 250 LM Wins Prestigious The Peninsula Classics Best of The Best Award

PARIS, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A stunning 1964 Ferrari 250 LM has been named winner of the 10th annual The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2024. Presented during an awards ceremony at The Peninsula Paris, the distinction recognises the pinnacle of classic automotive design and engineering. The Ferrari, chosen from a select group of nine vehicles that won awards at the past year’s major concours events, became eligible for consideration after winning the Best in Show honour at the Cavallino Classic in January 2024.



“I am truly humbled to receive this distinguished award,” said Mr. Chris Cox, owner of the 1964 Ferrari 250 LM. “It brings me tremendous joy to show a vehicle with such a rich history at the world’s biggest concours, and being selected for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award is the highest honour a car collector can achieve.”

Originally unveiled in Paris in November 1963, the Ferrari 250 LM (for “Le Mans”) is a Grand Touring version of the mid-engined Ferrari 250 P. Featuring a body designed by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti, it was intended to replace the 250 GTO, one of Ferrari’s most successful race cars. Although Ferrari was unable to obtain LM approval in the GT class, the model achieved significant success when a 250 LM won the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hours and the 1965 International Trophy for GT Prototypes. One of only 32 produced, this particular 250 LM enjoyed an accomplished racing career from 1965 to 1967, with notable victories at Brands Hatch, Snetterton, and Silverstone in 1966. The car later participated in two of motorsport’s most iconic endurance races – the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1966 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968.

Acquired by its current owner in 2018, the 1964 Ferrari 250 LM is a celebrated piece of Ferrari history. It was showcased at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena, Italy, as part of the “Ferrari Forever” 75th anniversary exhibition in 2022; it has also been displayed at major concours, including the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – and most recently, at Casa Ferrari at Pebble Beach in 2024 to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary in the United States.

“The winning 1964 Ferrari 250 LM is much more than just a stunning vehicle,” said Christian Philippsen, co-founder of The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. “This is one of Ferrari’s most revolutionary models, with a rich competitive history and incredible provenance. We are thrilled to honour a motorsport legend of this calibre as this year’s Best of the Best.”

Also competing for the award were eight other exquisite classic cars: a 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider, a 1957 Ferrari 335 S, a 1937/1946 Delahaye 145 Cabriolet, a 1947 Delahaye 135MS Narval Cabriolet, a 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, a 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Roadster, a 1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix, and a 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Convertible.

The judges for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2024 comprised a distinguished selection of automotive designers, enthusiasts, and executives – including renowned designers Peter Brock and Fabio Filippini, former General Motors Vice President of Design Ed Welburn, and Henry Ford III. Notable royalty and celebrity motorsport collectors also took part in judging, including HRH Prince Michael of Kent, HH Rana Manvendra Singh of Barwani, Peter Marino, Ralph Lauren, and Jay Leno.

Launched by the Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie in 2015, The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award is dedicated to the appreciation, preservation and restoration of fine motorcars. Sponsored by The Peninsula Hotels, a global luxury hospitality company with a 158-year history, the awards ceremony brings together the concours circuits’ elite Best of Show winners from around the globe, enabling modern-day enthusiasts to see, learn about and cherish these magnificent examples of automotive history.

About The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award

Through a shared desire to celebrate the best of what defines the automotive world, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, launched The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award in 2015 with co-founders William E. (Chip) Connor, Bruce Meyer and Christian Philippsen. Each founder shares a common passion and appreciation of fine motorcars, the preservation of their heritage, and immaculate restoration projects. The award, sponsored by The Peninsula Hotels , brings together the concours circuits’ elite Best of Show winners from around the globe, enabling modern-day enthusiasts to encounter, learn about and cherish these magnificent examples of automotive history.