AgiBot Establishes Robotics and AI Solutions Enterprise in Kazakhstan

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AgiBot, a Leader in AI and Robotics Integration, is to establish a Robotics and AI Solutions Enterprise in Kazakhstan.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry, Zhaslan Madiev, and the leadership of AgiBot, ewpartners, and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation at the annual Digital Almaty 2025 forum. As part of this partnership, AgiBot plans to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan for the production and implementation of robotics and AI solutions.

Founded in February 2023, AgiBot specializes in the development and production of general-purpose humanoid robots. The company is actively advancing AI and robotics technologies, creating robots for a wide range of applications—from industrial to household tasks. As of December 2024, the number of robots produced at AgiBot’s Shanghai facility had reached 1,000 units.

Notably, Kazakhstan has been chosen as the first country in the region for localizing production and further exporting these technologies. As part of the partnership, AgiBot, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry, plans to launch a “data factory” for training robots and robotic systems.

“A partnership with such an advanced company as AgiBot marks an important milestone in the development of the robotics industry. It is particularly significant that our collaboration includes the localization of robot production in Kazakhstan. This will not only allow us to launch an enterprise in one of the most promising sectors of mechanical engineering but also to enhance our expertise and create a national center of excellence in robotics,” emphasized Zhaslan Madiev, Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry.

The joint initiative is considered to be financed with the participation of private equity fund ewpartners and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation.

In the near future, a joint R&D center and an exhibition of AgiBot’s prototype robots are expected to be set up at the Alem AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, the company plans to collaborate with Kazakhstani universities to launch joint research projects and train students in robot assembly.