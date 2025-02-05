Datasea Pre-Announces Second Quarter Revenue of $20.5 Million, up 81% Year-over-Year

Gross Profit achieved a 310% Increase Year-over-Year

BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Datasea Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSS) (“Datasea” or “the Company”), a Nevada-based digital technology company specializing in acoustics high-tech and 5G+AI multimodal digital innovations, today pre-announced that its revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2024, is expected to be approximately $20.5 million, representing an 81% increase compared to $11.3 million for the same year-ago period. Gross profit for the second quarter is estimated to be $0.41million, a 310% increase from $0.1million for the same year-ago period. The expected second quarter increase of these two key income statement metrics was driven by the continued high growth of the Company’s 5G AI multimodal digital business and its increased market penetration across China.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong growth, with revenue increasing by over 81% year-over-year. These projected results are attributable to our laser-like focus on 5G + AI multimodal solutions which has resulted in more companies using our multimodal high-margin technical products and services.”

“We are especially encouraged by our projected growth in gross profit which reflects our progress in cost management and operational efficiency improvements. We expect that our strategic placement of our acoustic high-tech products in over 400 high quality Physical retail stores across China will also contribute to our financial results in the second quarter which we expect to ramp in future periods.”

“Our two business segments, acoustics high-tech and 5G+AI multimodal digital, are powered by core AI-driven technologies that we believe gives us a competitive advantage in their respective market segments. We are confident that the financial results of our businesses with their distinct sources of revenue will create long-term value for our shareholders,” CEO Zhixin Liu concluded.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. (“Datasea”) is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company’s advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “target”, “going forward”, “outlook,” “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea’s control, which may cause Datasea’s actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Datasea Investor Relations

Email:

investorrelations@shuhaixinxi.com

sunhezhi@shuhaixinxi.com