VINEXPO ASIA SHOWCASES IN SINGAPORE WITH A ROBUST AND DYNAMIC PROGRAMME

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Vinexposium group is delighted to announce the return of Vinexpo Asia 2025 to Singapore. The successful debut in 2023 has confirmed Singapore as the gateway to the Asia-Pacific market and Vinexpo Asia 2025 will return to Singapore with an in-depth program designed to meet the challenges facing the industry today.

SINGAPORE, THE HUB OF SOUTHEAST ASIA’S GROWTH

Vinexpo Asia 2025 will take place from 27 – 29 May, set at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This edition will bring together 1,100 exhibitors from over 20 countries and welcome 11,000 professional visitors from 70 countries, offering three days of unmatched business opportunities.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of the Vinexposium group, shares, “The global wine and spirits industry faces a pivotal geo-economic challenge with declining consumption worldwide. In this context, seizing commercial opportunities is imperative. Southeast Asia, with Singapore as its key business hub, is where growth happens. Vinexpo Asia in May will be the prime event for industry leaders to connect and thrive in this dynamic region”

This year’s Vinexpo Asia in Singapore will attract stakeholders from diverse markets in Asia Pacific, including mature wine markets like Japan, South Korea and China. The event is also well-positioned to open opportunities to emerging markets that promise great growth, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to the IWSR, Asia Pacific accounts for 10% of global wine imports, with beverage alcohol consumption forecast to grow in 2025 by 1.5%, rising to 5.9% for the ready-to-drink segment. Singapore alone represents a mature yet dynamic market, with 3% growth in the wine sector projected by 2025. The city of Singapore alone represents an increasingly attractive market with a respective 2.18% CAGR in volume through 2028 for Wine and 3% for spirits. Gastronomy and wine are particularly dynamic, with 54 restaurants awarded Michelin stars in 2024 alone.

Singapore is also Asia’s most favorable region for the premium and above category with a market share of 60% in volume. Whilst highly competitive, the Singapore wine and spirits market gains ground year-on-year and constantly welcomes new products, provided their marketing strategy caters to its specific needs.

AN IN-DEPTH, DYNAMIC PROGRAMME

Vinexpo Asia 2025 will return to Singapore as an even more dynamic and robust trade show.

The exhibition will welcome exhibitors from such diverse producing regions as France, Italy and Australia (top 3 countries), along with Spain, New Zealand, South Africa, Mexico, United Kingdom, to name a few.

Asian producers from China and Japan are also set to make an impactful showing, while South American representation from Argentina and Chile will also be spotlighted.

Introduced in Singapore for the first time, the Welcome to the Organic World (WOW!) section will also offer visitors an opportunity to explore the diverse range of organic and biodynamic wines produced globally.

For the first time, the award-winning collective Wines Unearthed will make a debut at Vinexpo Asia, offering a unique one-stop showcase of boutique producers who are looking for distributors in the region.

At Vinexpo Asia 2025, spirits will also make a strong showing, with representation from Japan, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, France, and China, highlighting the current trends.

The highly anticipated Vinexpo Academy programme will once again offer visitors an opportunity to experience insightful high-level masterclasses, conferences, and discovery tastings. The line-up includes top sommeliers from around the globe, discussions on current-day issues in wine and spirits markets and rare opportunities to taste specialty wine vintages.

Reminder of key 2023 figures

Over 1,000 exhibitors

3,512 pre-scheduled meetings

9,989 trade visitors attended from 64 countries

Pre-registration for visitors to Vinexpo Asia can be accessed at:

https://vinexposium.mybadgeonline.com/Pro-Login-en-US?trk=GPRONEW

To view photos of the 2023 exhibition, click here:

https://public.joomeo.com/users/Vinexposium/albums/64468f379891f

About Vinexpo Asia

Vinexpo Asia is a premier event for wine and spirits professionals, offering exclusive access to key stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region. Taking place alternately in Singapore and Hong Kong, two major business hubs, it serves as a strategic platform for networking, discovering industry innovations, and fostering business opportunities in one of the most dynamic markets worldwide.

About Vinexposium

Vinexposium offers a cohesive focal point for every strand of the wine and spirits industry by designing a variety of relevant event formats, all year round and across the globe. By bringing together exhibitors and visitors at 8 events a year, Vinexposium is the industry’s ally, geared to developing its sales reach.

Vinexposium, creating momentum

