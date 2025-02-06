Irrigation Water Reservoir Set to Benefit 1,760 Families in Champasack

The newly constructed Huay Vang Hay irrigation reservoir in Phonthong village, Champasack, is set to significantly impact local agriculture, benefiting approximately 1,760 families.

With a storage capacity of 47 million cubic meters, the reservoir will be a vital resource for both food production and commercial agriculture, especially for residents of Phonthong district, according to Champasack Governor Alounxay Sounnalath.

The reservoir is expected to significantly improve agricultural output by enabling farmers to cultivate crops year-round. This will reduce dependency on seasonal rainfall and enhance resilience against droughts.

Nevertheless, Alounxay Sounnalath urged the project managing team to prepare the distribution of water for the residents’ livelihood, alongside those whose lands have been affected by the project. The official also noted that attention should be given to the safety standards of the reservoir, which should be monitored regularly.

In response, Kaysone Chanthasone, a representative from Samakkhixay Construction Company Limited, responsible for the reservoir’s construction, highlighted the readiness of the Huay Vang Hay water reservoir to close its gate and store water for public consumption.

The project aims to supply water to residential areas and production areas covering 2,500 hectares during the rainy season and 1,500 hectares in the dry season, benefiting approximately 1,760 households.

Laos is rich in water resources, with the Mekong River running through its central and northern regions, covering a basin area of 202,000 square kilometers in the country. For many generations, the Mekong has supported local communities by providing vital resources for drinking, irrigation, fishing, and transportation.

However, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent, as rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and the growing number of hydropower dams pose risks to the fragile balance of ecosystems and livelihoods, according to the World Bank.

In Laos, access to safe water remains a significant challenge for much of the population of 7.4 million. Data from UNICEF in 2018 indicate that 82 percent of households did not have access to a safely managed water supply, while 39 percent lacked proper sanitation facilities.