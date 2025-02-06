PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk (LGI) Unveils MyGo+: A Telematics-Based App for Safer Driving

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk (LGI), a leading general insurance company in Indonesia, has announced the launch of MyGo+, a telematics-based app designed to encourage safer driving habits. The app analyzes real-time driving data to inform driving behavior and provides a reward system to motivate responsible driving, supporting Indonesia’s efforts to improve road safety and reduce traffic accident rates.



‘MyGo+’ app interface – Empowering safer driving with AI-powered insights, real-time rewards, and driving challenges, marking a milestone in PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk’s digital innovation journey under Hanwha Life Insurance.

MyGo+ offers a range of features to help drivers develop safer habits. By analyzing data such as distance traveled and acceleration patterns, the app generates driving scores that are converted into reward points in real time. These points can be redeemed for vouchers, and users can participate in monthly driving challenges to earn additional benefits.

Key Features of MyGo+:

Driving Behavior Analysis : Data insights to encourage responsible driving

Monthly Driving Challenges: Gamified challenges with additional benefits

Reward Points : Real-time points awarded for safe driving

Voucher Redemption : Reward points redeemed for attractive vouchers

MyGo+ represents the first digital innovation introduced since the LGI became part of Hanwha Life Insurance following its acquisition in March 2023. In line with Hanwha Life Insurance’s vision to become a comprehensive digital-based financial services provider, MyGo+ leverages advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning. These capabilities ensure accurate driving data collection by mitigating potential errors caused by external factors such as road conditions or network environments.

Developed for public benefit, the app is accessible to all drivers, not just LGI insurance policyholders. Additionally, users can enjoy discounts and other benefits when purchasing LGI insurance products.

Ricky Choi, Vice President Director of PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk, remarked: “MyGo+ is a transformative step in blending technology with customer engagement. It promotes safer driving and offers meaningful rewards, benefiting both users and our continuous innovation efforts. This app marks a major milestone in our journey to become a digital leader in the insurance industry, and we look forward to introducing even more innovations in the future.”

MyGo+ is now available for free download on both iOS and Android. Download MyGo+ today to start earning rewards for safer driving while contributing to Indonesia’s road safety efforts. For more information, visit the LGI website.

About PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk (LGI)

LGI is one of the leading general insurance companies that has been operating for more than 40 years, serving individual and corporate clients with various innovative insurance solutions, including health, property, motor vehicle, transportation, engineering, liability, and personal accident insurance.

LGI supports financial digitalization through its eBenefit Health, eBenefit General, Myprotection.id, and MyGo+ applications and has met the quality standards of ISO 9001:2015 for Health Services Operation, ISO 9001:2015 for Non-Health Services Operation and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management System of Internal Data Center Infrastructure Operations.

Recognized as a trusted insurance company, LGI has achieved asset growth exceeding IDR 2.7+ trillion and a Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio of over 330% by the end of 2023, surpassing the government requirement of at least 120%. Additionally, LGI has received numerous awards from Media Asuransi, SWA, and Business Digest, among others. LGI is also a company of Hanwha, a global South Korean conglomerate.

*PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk is licensed and supervised by Financial Services Authority (OJK)